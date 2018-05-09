15 most famous Soviet posters of the Great Patriotic War (PICS)

One of the main tasks of the Soviet propaganda during the hard years of the Great Patriotic War was to keep up the morale and fighting spirit of both troops and civilians.

1. “The Motherland is calling.”

Irakly Toidze, 1941 Irakly Toidze, 1941

2. "Our cause is just. The enemy shall be defeated!"

Roman Gershanik, 1941 Roman Gershanik, 1941

3. “We will defend Moscow!”

Nikolay Zhukov, Viktor Klimashin, 1941 Nikolay Zhukov, Viktor Klimashin, 1941

4. “We will defend Lenin’s city!” [Leningrad, the Soviet name for St. Petersburg.]

Vladimir Serov, 1941 Vladimir Serov, 1941

5. “What have you done to help the battlefront?”

Dmitry Moor, 1941 Dmitry Moor, 1941

6. “Be a hero!”

Viktor Koretsky, 1941 Viktor Koretsky, 1941

7. "Baltic Fleet sailors sunk 100 fascist ships in June 1944"

Yuri Neprintsev, Solomon Boim, 1944 Yuri Neprintsev, Solomon Boim, 1944

8. "Warrior! Ukraine is waiting for you!"

Nikoay Zhukov, Viktor Klimashin, 1943 Nikoay Zhukov, Viktor Klimashin, 1943

9. “To the West!” [Nach Osten – To the East]

Viktor Efimov, 1942 Viktor Efimov, 1942

10. “You have given us back life!”

Viktor Efimov, 1943 Viktor Efimov, 1943

11. “Forward, bogatyrs, for the sake of the Motherland” [Bogatyrs (knights) are the heroes of ancient folk tales.]

Irakly Toidze, 1943 Irakly Toidze, 1943

12. “We have one target — Berlin”

Viktor Koretsky, 1945 Viktor Koretsky, 1945

13. "Europe will be free!"

Viktor Koretsky, 1944 Viktor Koretsky, 1944

14. “We will hoist the Victory Banner over Berlin!”

Viktor Ivanov, 1945 Viktor Ivanov, 1945

15. “Glory to the Red Army!”

Leonid Golovanov, 1946 Leonid Golovanov, 1946

Here you can see how the Soviet propaganda tried to undermine spirit of the German troops.

