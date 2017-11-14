10 Soviet advertising posters that will make you laugh and cry at the same time

This poster says: "There
There were many propaganda posters with social advertising – many of them were devoted to how to raise children (and care for women's nipples in the right way), or how better to feed kids so that they didn't have diarrhea. This particular poster warns a woman that she should visit the doctor more frequently to prevent infant mortality.
"The more [kids] in consultation, the fewer in cemeteries. The more conscious a mother, the
Without any extra words – just Alyonka chocolate. Even given the fact that the Soviet Union produced lots of different candies, Alyonka doesn't need an explanation why you should buy it. And it's still a really popular sweet.
Another sweet advertising of the state structure called “Narkommyasmolprom RSFSR / Glavmoloko”. Nice, isn’t it? Wonder what it was? It was the main department of milk in the ministry of meat and milk industry of the Russian Soviet Federative Socialist Republic. It claims that their ice cream is the most healthy and tasty, is produced from natural creams and even contains proteins, carbohydrates, and vitamins!
Dear vegans, you would be terrified. Do you see the happy pig and fish on this 1938 poster? Do you know why they are so happy? Because "Mayonnaise is a perfect dressing for all cold meat, fish and vegetable dishes". This is an advertisement of the Soviet Narkompisheprom's (ministry of the food industry) margarine department. The last line says that jars are accepted back by food stores.
This is almost a fashion ad! Ladies, please attention! Glavshveysbyt (Main sewing sales of the ministry of textile industry) advertises its nylon stockings, which are "gorgeous, durable and hygienic," according to the poster. But unfortunately, there was a deficit of nylon production and it was rather expensive, so for many
It is not absolutely clear, why this advertisement uses an image of a black man, but as
You’ve probably seen the famous poster where a man says “No” where he is offered vodka. But
A miracle of Soviet technology – an electric floor polisher. “Makes waxing floors easier, is simple to use and economical." This poster was prepared by the managing company of department stores.
Aeroflot was one of the most progressive companies and this poster advertises Business Class and its comforts: the right to choose a seat, special waiting halls, and free luggage up to 30 kg. As you see, the Russian matryoshka is welcoming an international delegation aboard the plane.
If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.