10 pop songs of 2020 that ROCK Russia right now

2020 has been a productive year for two young stars, cheeky blonde Klava Koka and 29-year-old youth idol called NILETTO. Crush is one of their most successful songs to date.
You’re my crush!
It’s either me or no one - it’s blackmail
I’ll come alone, I know your floor
I'm trying to kill you, because your type is
a limited edition.
We’ll play with you, boy, but not the console
And you are my, my - you are my sugar and this is the salt
Yes, love is pain, because it’s dangerous not to be with me
There is a fight between us, but
You, you, you are not my enemy, but you are not my friend
I’m your personal maniac, I’ll strangle you
You, you will be with me - I can’t live without you
I can run away, you tie me up
This song is a manifest against the culture of consumerism that has shrouded the planet.
There is someone newer instead of us
And you and I are lying in confusion
On the garbage mountain among the dead batteries
We will live forever without a trace
This is an ode to a love story that happened a long time ago, when we were all young.
We’ll set the sound to full and the neighbors won’t sleep
Whoever is below us below, will you forgive me
And then talk about love until morning
This is my youth, this is my youth
The music video to this track has everything that we love about an old hip hop song: naked dancers, ludicrous jewelry and posh cars, while the lyrics are simple and catchy.
E-E-El Primero with a huge d*ck
I have a problem: Lambo or Ferrari?
E-E-El Primero with a huge d*ck
I have a problem: Lambo or Ferrari?
An unlikely duet of an 18-year-old musician with a 44-year-old veteran of the Russian stage is an act of flirting with Russia’s noble, distant past.
Gold cup, gold chains,
Guess where, I’m not at home, baby!
Smoothie is in my glass
We’re on Trap Hut, rockin’ wildly!
Yet another single by NILETTO, a rising Russian pop star from Tyumen.
Time to shoot, there’s gunfire between us
You get into my heart, you stay there, darling
I’m just wasting myself, I’m just wasting myself
All of myself for you
Probably the most recognizable song on the list, Uno had been destined to rock the Eurovision 2020 before the music contest was canceled due to coronavirus.
Don’t be a dummy, dummy
I got that yummy, yummy
Can we be chummy, chummy right after midnight?
Yeah, you so charming bunny
Yeah, you so funny honey
All you have to do is to be ready for some action now
Uno (uno), dos (dos), cuatro (cuatro)
Uno, uno, uno (uno), dos (dos), cuatro (cuatro)
Uno, uno, uno (uno), dos (dos), cuatro (cuatro)
Uno, dos, tres, cuatro, cinco, seis
Uno, uno
Five young boys rock to a sad but rhythmic beat in a skate park. The youthful spirit of the song can’t be any more explicit.
We’ve been dating for six months
And there was bad weather in my soul
But we’ll meet that clear day
I’m so happy, I fell in love again
I don’t look like a handsome prince
But only a couple of weeks remain
If you feel sad
Come to the place where we saw off the sunset
If you feel sad
Don’t forget me
One of the few lyrical sons on the list, Neboley is a sad song about lost love and wasted feelings.
I could make the sun brighter
To melt the ice
You could, but between you and me,
It is neither cold nor warm
I could have smiled
But this song only has minor chords
You could, but in this story,
There are too many ‘buts’
The idea behind this music video is especially relevant in the 2020 era of universal isolation.
I can’t sleep at night
And I came to techno to find you here again
You wear Vans, like a year ago
But the Nikes that tread a familiar groove next to them are not my
You were only mine, only mine
And together we dreamed of buying something on Kuznetsky bridge
You were only mine, only mine
Villalobos plays for you and I can barely hold my tears
Crying for techno, I’m crying for techno
You’re not with me, tears fall at a rave
