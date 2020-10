12 famous Russians as... ZOMBIES! (PHOTOS)

On the eve of Halloween, with the help of the ‘Make Me a Zombie’ online tool, we wondered how well known Russian writers, rulers and celebrities would have looked if they survived the apocalypse and turned into zombies!

‘Make Me a Zombie’ lets you turn anyone’s photo into the perfect zombie picture. So, we tried this tool on 12 famous Russians. Don’t be scared!

1. Ivan the Terrible

Public Domain; Make Me a Zombie

2. Peter the Great

Public Domain; Make Me a Zombie

3. Alexander Pushkin

Public Domain; Make Me a Zombie

4. Leo Tolstoy

Public Domain; Make Me a Zombie

5. Fyodor Dostoyevsky

Public Domain; Make Me a Zombie

6. Anton Chekhov

Public Domain; Make Me a Zombie

7. Maxim Gorky

Public Domain; Make Me a Zombie

8. Vladimir Mayakovsky

Public Domain; Make Me a Zombie

9. Nicholas II

Public Domain; Make Me a Zombie

10. Vladimir Lenin

Public Domain; Make Me a Zombie

11. Joseph Stalin

Public Domain; Make Me a Zombie

12. Yury Gagarin

Public Domain; Make Me a Zombie

P.S. Please, don’t take us seriously, we didn’t mean to offend anyone!

