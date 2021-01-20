From Lenin to Putin: Russian leaders in contemporary art (PICS)

Lenin, Stalin, Brezhnev, Gorbachev, Yeltsin and even Putin are not just historical figures, but visual reference points whose images are firmly rooted in popular culture. For an overview of how contemporary artists portray Soviet and Russian heads of state, read on.
V. Komar and A. Melamid. Lenin Hails a Cab in New York, from the series 'Nostalgic Socialist realism', 1993Komar & Melamid
Alexander Kosolapov. Coca-Cola, 1983.vladey
Mayana Nasybullova. Rubber Duck Lenin, 2017vladey
For more photos from the “Lenin for the Soul” series, see here.
V. Komar and A. Melamid. Yalta Conference, 1982Komar & Melamid
Leonid Sokov. Stalin and Marilyn, 1990A U.S. private collection
Leonid Sokov. Khrushchev, 1983Zimmerli Art Museum
Alexander Kutovoy. Sputnik, 2016Denis Yesakov
Dmitri Vrubel. My God, Help Me to Survive This Deadly Love, 1990German Federal Archives
Eric Bulatov. Brezhnev. Soviet Space, 1977The Museum of Avant-Garde Mastery, MAGMA
Vladislav Mamyshev-Monroe. Gorbachev as an Indian Woman, 1989Vladislav Mamyshev-Monroe
Alexander Kosolapov. Gorbachev (triptych), 1990vladey
Alexander Vinogradov, Vladimir Dubossarsky. Triumph. Yeltsin and Lebed, 1996dubossarskyvinogradov.ru
Dagnini. “I’m done” from the series “Windows”, 2018Fragment gallery
Alexander Kosolapov. Mona Lisa, 2020Press photo
Alexey Sergienko. “President. Kind-Hearted Man” series, 2012Alexey Sergienko
If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.
Subscribe
to our newsletter!
Get the week's best stories straight to your inbox