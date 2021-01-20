From Lenin to Putin: Russian leaders in contemporary art (PICS)

Art always has something to say about political leaders, especially in Russia. We take a look at the most tongue-in-cheek variations on the theme.

Lenin, Stalin, Brezhnev, Gorbachev, Yeltsin and even Putin are not just historical figures, but visual reference points whose images are firmly rooted in popular culture. For an overview of how contemporary artists portray Soviet and Russian heads of state, read on.

1. Vladimir Lenin

V. Komar and A. Melamid. Lenin Hails a Cab in New York, from the series 'Nostalgic Socialist realism', 1993

Komar & Melamid
Alexander Kosolapov. Coca-Cola, 1983.

vladey
Mayana Nasybullova. Rubber Duck Lenin, 2017

vladey

For more photos from the “Lenin for the Soul” series, see here.

2. Joseph Stalin

V. Komar and A. Melamid. Yalta Conference, 1982

Komar & Melamid
Leonid Sokov. Stalin and Marilyn, 1990

A U.S. private collection

3. Nikita Khrushchev

Leonid Sokov. Khrushchev, 1983

Zimmerli Art Museum
Alexander Kutovoy. Sputnik, 2016

Denis Yesakov

4. Leonid Brezhnev

Dmitri Vrubel. My God, Help Me to Survive This Deadly Love, 1990

German Federal Archives
Eric Bulatov. Brezhnev. Soviet Space, 1977

The Museum of Avant-Garde Mastery, MAGMA

5. Mikhail Gorbachev

Vladislav Mamyshev-Monroe. Gorbachev as an Indian Woman, 1989

Vladislav Mamyshev-Monroe
Alexander Kosolapov. Gorbachev (triptych), 1990

vladey

6. Boris Yeltsin

Alexander Vinogradov, Vladimir Dubossarsky. Triumph. Yeltsin and Lebed, 1996

dubossarskyvinogradov.ru
Dagnini. “I’m done” from the series “Windows”, 2018

Fragment gallery

7. Vladimir Putin

Alexander Kosolapov. Mona Lisa, 2020

Press photo
Alexey Sergienko. “President. Kind-Hearted Man” series, 2012

Alexey Sergienko



If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.

