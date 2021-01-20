From Lenin to Putin: Russian leaders in contemporary art (PICS)

Art always has something to say about political leaders, especially in Russia. We take a look at the most tongue-in-cheek variations on the theme.

Lenin, Stalin, Brezhnev, Gorbachev, Yeltsin and even Putin are not just historical figures, but visual reference points whose images are firmly rooted in popular culture. For an overview of how contemporary artists portray Soviet and Russian heads of state, read on.

1. Vladimir Lenin

V. Komar and A. Melamid. Lenin Hails a Cab in New York, from the series 'Nostalgic Socialist realism', 1993 Komar & Melamid Komar & Melamid

Alexander Kosolapov. Coca-Cola, 1983. vladey

Mayana Nasybullova. Rubber Duck Lenin, 2017 vladey

For more photos from the “Lenin for the Soul” series, see here.

2. Joseph Stalin

V. Komar and A. Melamid. Yalta Conference, 1982 Komar & Melamid Komar & Melamid

Leonid Sokov. Stalin and Marilyn, 1990 A U.S. private collection A U.S. private collection

3. Nikita Khrushchev

Leonid Sokov. Khrushchev, 1983 Zimmerli Art Museum Zimmerli Art Museum

Alexander Kutovoy. Sputnik, 2016 Denis Yesakov Denis Yesakov

4. Leonid Brezhnev

Dmitri Vrubel. My God, Help Me to Survive This Deadly Love, 1990 German Federal Archives German Federal Archives

Eric Bulatov. Brezhnev. Soviet Space, 1977 The Museum of Avant-Garde Mastery, MAGMA The Museum of Avant-Garde Mastery, MAGMA

5. Mikhail Gorbachev

Vladislav Mamyshev-Monroe. Gorbachev as an Indian Woman, 1989 Vladislav Mamyshev-Monroe Vladislav Mamyshev-Monroe

Alexander Kosolapov. Gorbachev (triptych), 1990 vladey

6. Boris Yeltsin

Alexander Vinogradov, Vladimir Dubossarsky. Triumph. Yeltsin and Lebed, 1996 dubossarskyvinogradov.ru dubossarskyvinogradov.ru

Dagnini. “I’m done” from the series “Windows”, 2018 Fragment gallery

7. Vladimir Putin

Alexander Kosolapov. Mona Lisa, 2020 Press photo Press photo

Alexey Sergienko. “President. Kind-Hearted Man” series, 2012 Alexey Sergienko







If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.