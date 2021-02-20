10 atmospheric PHOTOS of Dostoevsky’s St. Petersburg

Valery Degtyarev
One of St. Petersburg’s oldest living photographers has captured the city’s most secret corners.

Photographer Valery Degtyarev (born 1937) has been involved in art photography since 1969. He has always been inspired by the “intentional beauty” of old St. Petersburg - a city built to a precise design.

His lens captures the out-of-the-way corners he discovered while roaming through St. Petersburg’s distinctive labyrinth of “well courtyards”. Even if you know the city well, you’ll be surprised by its transformation, when seen through the photographer’s refracting eye.

What is more, ‘Intentional City’ - a selection of photographs from different years - conjures up a dark and atmospheric mood - you feel this is exactly how Fyodor Dostoevsky must have seen it.

1. Titanic, 2005

Valery Degtyarev

2. Vortex, 1999

Valery Degtyarev

3. Flipped World, 2000

Valery Degtyarev

4. To the Light, 2002

Valery Degtyarev

5. Apocalypse, 2007

Valery Degtyarev

6. Link of Times, 2008

Valery Degtyarev

7. Black and White, 2008

Valery Degtyarev

8. Rhythm, 2008

Valery Degtyarev

9. The Dove, 2000

Valery Degtyarev

10. Everyday Life, 2002

Valery Degtyarev

The ‘Intentional City’ exhibition opens at the ROSPHOTO museum and exhibition center in St. Petersburg on February 20, 2021.

