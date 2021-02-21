16 PHOTOS by young Russian photographers

Maria Kozhanova/PENNLAB Gallery
What does the new generation of creatives like to snap? What aesthetic questions do they pose? We selected the best shots from Russia’s most exciting young photographers.
Soviet photography was never short of originality, but the party line and propaganda drive had a habit of seeping through: staged happy faces, large construction sites, collective farmers, workers...
The work of the new generation of Russian photographers contains far more of the personal, more of the inner world; life and nature are probed and pondered from an aesthetically as well as environmentally minded perspective. Let's take a look at the most striking images created by 16 rising stars.
1. Igor Elukov. Burning from the Book of Wonders series, 2018-2019
Igor Elukov/PENNLAB Gallery
2. Daria Nazarova. All Stars from the Aloe series, 2020
Daria Nazarova/PENNLAB Gallery
3. Ilya Batrakov. From the Mountain series, 2010-2017
Ilya Batrakov/PENNLAB Gallery
4. Fyodor Konyukhov. From the Post-Moscow series, 2019
Fyodor Konyukhov/PENNLAB Gallery
5. Olga Vorobyova. Girl Who Used to Be, 2016-2018
Olga Vorobyova/PENNLAB Gallery
6. Nikita Pirogov. Lesha in Scarlet, Gold and Sky-blue from the Me and You series, 2015
Nikita Pirogov/PENNLAB Gallery
7. Alexander Nikolsky. From the Refraction series, 2015
Alexander Nikolsky/PENNLAB Gallery
8. Anya Miroshnichenko. From the Room series, 2019-2020
Anya Miroshnichenko/PENNLAB Gallery
9. Dasha Trofimova. From the Limb series, 2020
Dasha Trofimova/PENNLAB Gallery
10. Maria Kozhanova. Distant Thunder
Maria Kozhanova/PENNLAB Gallery
11. Olga Matveeva. Self-portrait #1, 2020
Olga Matveeva/PENNLAB Gallery
12. Alexander Veryovkin. Peering into the Post-Soviet, 2019
Alexander Veryovkin/PENNLAB Gallery
13. Max Romanenko. Volta, 2018
Max Romanenko/PENNLAB Gallery
14. Marina Istomina. Suffocation, 2019-2020
Marina Istomina/PENNLAB Gallery
15. Anastasia Bezrukova. Sanatorium, 2019
Anastasia Bezrukova/PENNLAB Gallery
16. Ira Rokka. #Me, 2017
Ira Rokka/PENNLAB Gallery
The Herbarium exhibition runs at the new PENNLAB Gallery from Feb. 24, 2021.
