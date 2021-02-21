16 PHOTOS by young Russian photographers

What does the new generation of creatives like to snap? What aesthetic questions do they pose? We selected the best shots from Russia’s most exciting young photographers.

Soviet photography was never short of originality, but the party line and propaganda drive had a habit of seeping through: staged happy faces, large construction sites, collective farmers, workers...

The work of the new generation of Russian photographers contains far more of the personal, more of the inner world; life and nature are probed and pondered from an aesthetically as well as environmentally minded perspective. Let's take a look at the most striking images created by 16 rising stars.

1. Igor Elukov. Burning from the Book of Wonders series, 2018-2019

Igor Elukov/PENNLAB Gallery

2. Daria Nazarova. All Stars from the Aloe series, 2020

Daria Nazarova/PENNLAB Gallery

3. Ilya Batrakov. From the Mountain series, 2010-2017

Ilya Batrakov/PENNLAB Gallery

4. Fyodor Konyukhov. From the Post-Moscow series, 2019

Fyodor Konyukhov/PENNLAB Gallery

5. Olga Vorobyova. Girl Who Used to Be, 2016-2018

Olga Vorobyova/PENNLAB Gallery

6. Nikita Pirogov. Lesha in Scarlet, Gold and Sky-blue from the Me and You series, 2015

Nikita Pirogov/PENNLAB Gallery

7. Alexander Nikolsky. From the Refraction series, 2015

Alexander Nikolsky/PENNLAB Gallery

8. Anya Miroshnichenko. From the Room series, 2019-2020

Anya Miroshnichenko/PENNLAB Gallery

9. Dasha Trofimova. From the Limb series, 2020

Dasha Trofimova/PENNLAB Gallery

10. Maria Kozhanova. Distant Thunder

Maria Kozhanova/PENNLAB Gallery

11. Olga Matveeva. Self-portrait #1, 2020

Olga Matveeva/PENNLAB Gallery

12. Alexander Veryovkin. Peering into the Post-Soviet, 2019

Alexander Veryovkin/PENNLAB Gallery

13. Max Romanenko. Volta, 2018

Max Romanenko/PENNLAB Gallery

14. Marina Istomina. Suffocation, 2019-2020

Marina Istomina/PENNLAB Gallery

15. Anastasia Bezrukova. Sanatorium, 2019

Anastasia Bezrukova/PENNLAB Gallery

16. Ira Rokka. #Me, 2017

Ira Rokka/PENNLAB Gallery

The Herbarium exhibition runs at the new PENNLAB Gallery from Feb. 24, 2021.

