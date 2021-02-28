10 jewels from the Moscow Historical Museum's SECRET CHAMBER (PHOTOS)

The special collection of the famous museum on Red Square contains unique jewels that belonged to the Russian royal family and nobility, crafted by the finest jewelers of the day.

In 1905, the State Historical Museum in Moscow created a special collection of jewelry chefs-d’oeuvre. Holding more than 27,000 pieces, it includes personal items of the tsars and other royal family members, as well as valuables, awards, church utensils and gold- and silver-framed icons. Many of the objects not only have unique historical value, but are veritable masterpieces of jewelry art. Among them are works by the finest masters from the Russian jewelry firms Faberge, Bolin, Sazikov, Khlebnikov, Ovchinnikov and others, commissioned by the imperial family and dignitaries. The collection also contains creations by eminent European jewelers.

We present some of the masterpieces from the collection, executed in precious metals and stones.

1. Brooch. St Petersburg. 1880s

State Historical Museum State Historical Museum

2. Brooch. Moscow. Late 19th c.

State Historical Museum State Historical Museum

3. Brooch. Moscow. 1890-98.

State Historical Museum State Historical Museum

4. Headdress decoration. Arkhangelsk. 17th c.

State Historical Museum State Historical Museum

5. Cuff bracelet. I.D. Chichelev jewelry firm. Moscow. Late 19th c.

State Historical Museum State Historical Museum

6. Medallion brooch. I.D. Chichelev jewelry firm. Moscow. 1880s.

State Historical Museum State Historical Museum

7. Mug. E. Shramm workshop. St Petersburg. 1890s

State Historical Museum State Historical Museum

8. Pocket watch. Paris, France. Late 18th c.

State Historical Museum State Historical Museum

9. Crown. Sweden. 17th-18th c.

State Historical Museum State Historical Museum

10. Cup with wooden base. Early 18th c.

State Historical Museum State Historical Museum

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.