15 masterpieces of Russian sculpture (PHOTOS)

Russian artists and architects are known the world over, not to mention writers, composers and filmmakers. But what about sculptors? Let's take a look at some genuine masterpieces.
1. Mikhail Kozlovsky. Philoctetes. 1789. Marble
Priyutino Literary and Art Museum Estate
2. Alexander Opekushin. Model of the Monument to Poet Alexander Pushkin in Moscow. 1875. Bronze
Institute of Russian Literature (Pushkin House), Russian Academy of Sciences
3. Alexander Matveev. Putting on a Stocking. 1912. Gypsum
State Museum of Urban Sculpture
4. Sergey Ukhtomsky. Portrait of Poet Fyodor Tyutchev. 1910. Bronze
Institute of Russian Literature (Pushkin House)
5. Mikhail Blokh. Portrait of Actor Pavel Samoilov as Hamlet. 1916. Bronze
St. Petersburg State Museum of Theater and Musical Art
6. Mikhail Blokh. Portrait of Writer Maxim Gorky. 1918. Tinted gypsum
Institute of Russian Literature (Pushkin House)
7. Pyotr Stavasser. Satyr and Nymph. 1845. Gypsum
Scientific Research Museum, Russian Academy of Arts
8. Pyotr Klodt. Joan of Arc on Horseback. 1840-1860s. Bronze, casting, embossing, patination
Pavlovsk State Reserve Museum
9. Pyotr Klodt. Nicholas I on Horseback. 1850. Bronze
Scientific Research Museum, Russian Academy of Arts
10. Ivan Martos. High Relief of the Monument to Grand Duchess Elena Pavlovna. 1806. Marble, polishing
Pavlovsk State Reserve Museum
11. Mark Antokolsky. Christ before the Judgment of the People. 1874
State Museum of the History of Religion
12. Dmitry Stelletsky. Ballerina Julia Sedova. 1910. Bronze
St. Petersburg State Museum of Theater and Musical Art
13. Vladimir Beklemishev. Rustic Love. 1896. Bronze
Scientific Research Museum, Russian Academy of Arts
14. Leopold Bernshtam. Portrait of Writer Fyodor Dostoevsky. 1881. Bronze
Institute of Russian Literature (Pushkin House)
15. Ivan Vitali. Baptism of the Kievites. 1845-55. Gypsum, wood
State Museum of the History of Religion, St. Petersburg
The “(Im)mobility. Russian Classical Sculpture from Shubin to Matveev” exhibition runs at the Manege Central Exhibition Hall in St. Petersburg from March 20 to May 16, 2021.
Russia Beyond thanks Manege for the images kindly provided.
