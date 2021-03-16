15 masterpieces of Russian sculpture (PHOTOS)

Russian artists and architects are known the world over, not to mention writers, composers and filmmakers. But what about sculptors? Let's take a look at some genuine masterpieces.

1. Mikhail Kozlovsky. Philoctetes. 1789. Marble

2. Alexander Opekushin. Model of the Monument to Poet Alexander Pushkin in Moscow. 1875. Bronze

3. Alexander Matveev. Putting on a Stocking. 1912. Gypsum

4. Sergey Ukhtomsky. Portrait of Poet Fyodor Tyutchev. 1910. Bronze

5. Mikhail Blokh. Portrait of Actor Pavel Samoilov as Hamlet. 1916. Bronze

6. Mikhail Blokh. Portrait of Writer Maxim Gorky. 1918. Tinted gypsum

7. Pyotr Stavasser. Satyr and Nymph. 1845. Gypsum

8. Pyotr Klodt. Joan of Arc on Horseback. 1840-1860s. Bronze, casting, embossing, patination

9. Pyotr Klodt. Nicholas I on Horseback. 1850. Bronze

10. Ivan Martos. High Relief of the Monument to Grand Duchess Elena Pavlovna. 1806. Marble, polishing

11. Mark Antokolsky. Christ before the Judgment of the People. 1874

12. Dmitry Stelletsky. Ballerina Julia Sedova. 1910. Bronze

13. Vladimir Beklemishev. Rustic Love. 1896. Bronze

14. Leopold Bernshtam. Portrait of Writer Fyodor Dostoevsky. 1881. Bronze

15. Ivan Vitali. Baptism of the Kievites. 1845-55. Gypsum, wood

The “(Im)mobility. Russian Classical Sculpture from Shubin to Matveev” exhibition runs at the Manege Central Exhibition Hall in St. Petersburg from March 20 to May 16, 2021.

