30 ICONIC photos by a LEGEND of Soviet photography

Culture
Yekaterina Sinelschikova

Emmanuil Yevzerikhin/MAMM/MDF
For many years, photographer Emmanuil Yevzerikhin worked for the country’s main news agency, TASS. Girls athletics teams, parades, pilots, Soviet children, summer cafes in Moscow, pyramids of tinned food, the war - he made his name in photography thanks to a unique photographic method and way of looking at the world. Here are some of his best images.

1. During a school break, 1930

Emmanuel Evzerikhin/MAMM/MDF

2. Volleyball, 1930s

Emmanuel Evzerikhin/MAMM/MDF

3. Girl on a crossbar, 1930s

Emmanuel Evzerikhin/MAMM/MDF

4. In Kindergarten, 1930s

Emmanuel Evzerikhin/MAMM/MDF

5. Girl throwing a javelin, 1937

Emmanuel Evzerikhin/MAMM/MDF

6. “We’ll fight to the bitter end!”, 1944

Emmanuel Evzerikhin/MAMM/MDF

7. Women of the East, 1934

Emmanuel Evzerikhin/MAMM/MDF

8. Pilot Vladimir Kokkinaki, 1937

Emmanuel Evzerikhin/MAMM/MDF

9. Morning in the city, 1940

Emmanuel Evzerikhin/MAMM/MDF

10. Physical Culture Parade on the Red Square, 1938

Emmanuel Evzerikhin/MAMM/MDF

11. Morning exercises, 1938

Emmanuel Evzerikhin/MAMM/MDF

12. Moscow Home Guardsmen, 1941

Emmanuel Evzerikhin/MAMM/MDF

13. ‘Children’s Khorovod’ fountain, 1942

Emmanuel Evzerikhin/MAMM/MDF

14. ZIS-110 limousines, 1947

Emmanuel Evzerikhin/MAMM/MDF/TASS

15. Sports parade, Dynamo Stadium, 1947

Emmanuel Evzerikhin/MAMM/MDF

16. Ballerina Maya Plisetskaya, 1950

Emmanuel Evzerikhin/MAMM/MDF

17. Postwar trade, 1950s

Emmanuel Evzerikhin/MAMM/MDF

18. In Central Park, 1930s

Emmanuel Evzerikhin/MAMM/MDF

19. Children’s Gymnastics, 1930s

Emmanuel Evzerikhin/MAMM/MDF

20. At the Front, 1942

Emmanuil Yevzerikhin/Sputnik

21. Shukhov Radio Tower, 1935

Emmanuel Evzerikhin/MAMM/MDF

22. ‘Girl with an Oar’ Sculpture, 1936

Emmanuel Evzerikhin/MAMM/MDF

23. Eliseevsky Grocery Store, 1950s

Emmanuel Evzerikhin/MAMM/MDF

24. A Kindergarten, with Moscow University under construction in the background, 1952

Emmanuel Evzerikhin/MAMM/MDF

25. At the Hairdresser’s, 1970

Emmanuel Evzerikhin/MAMM/MDF

26. A military parade in Red Square, 1939

Emmanuel Evzerikhin/MAMM/MDF

27. “Along the streets a big elephant was led…”, 1950

Emmanuel Evzerikhin/MAMM/MDF/TASS

28. The All-Union Agricultural Exhibition, 1939

Emmanuel Evzerikhin/MAMM/MDF

29. The First Lecture at Moscow University After the War, 1945

Emmanuel Evzerikhin/MAMM/MDF

30. Students of Perm Ballet School do an exercise, 1965

Emmanuil Yevzerikhin/TASS

