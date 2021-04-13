30 ICONIC photos by a LEGEND of Soviet photography

For many years, photographer Emmanuil Yevzerikhin worked for the country’s main news agency, TASS. Girls athletics teams, parades, pilots, Soviet children, summer cafes in Moscow, pyramids of tinned food, the war - he made his name in photography thanks to a unique photographic method and way of looking at the world. Here are some of his best images.
1. During a school break, 1930
2. Volleyball, 1930s
3. Girl on a crossbar, 1930s
4. In Kindergarten, 1930s
5. Girl throwing a javelin, 1937
6. “We’ll fight to the bitter end!”, 1944
7. Women of the East, 1934
8. Pilot Vladimir Kokkinaki, 1937
9. Morning in the city, 1940
10. Physical Culture Parade on the Red Square, 1938
11. Morning exercises, 1938
12. Moscow Home Guardsmen, 1941
13. ‘Children’s Khorovod’ fountain, 1942
14. ZIS-110 limousines, 1947
15. Sports parade, Dynamo Stadium, 1947
16. Ballerina Maya Plisetskaya, 1950
17. Postwar trade, 1950s
18. In Central Park, 1930s
19. Children’s Gymnastics, 1930s
20. At the Front, 1942
Emmanuil Yevzerikhin/Sputnik
21. Shukhov Radio Tower, 1935
22. ‘Girl with an Oar’ Sculpture, 1936
23. Eliseevsky Grocery Store, 1950s
24. A Kindergarten, with Moscow University under construction in the background, 1952
25. At the Hairdresser’s, 1970
26. A military parade in Red Square, 1939
27. “Along the streets a big elephant was led…”, 1950
28. The All-Union Agricultural Exhibition, 1939
29. The First Lecture at Moscow University After the War, 1945
30. Students of Perm Ballet School do an exercise, 1965
Emmanuil Yevzerikhin/TASS
