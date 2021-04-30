Take a look at these exquisite clay replicas of Moscow! (PHOTOS)

This Russian artist uses modelling clay to create extraordinarily detailed miniature versions Soviet communal apartments and cobblestone streets with horse trams.

Alexei Mikulin was born in 1962 in central Moscow and enjoyed making sculptures with clay during his school years. He works at a printing house, but in recent years he decided to get back into his old hobby and began making Moscow landscapes and sketches out of clay. He creates tiny tram lines with passengers, old markets, Soviets kiosks and apartments so detailed they even include the tiniest kitchen utensils. His works are very neat and closely resemble real life. Alexei publishes his miniatures on Instagram, and many of his followers get a rush of nostalgia when viewing them.

Moscow street with Soviet cars. Some men are in line at the beer kiosk, while two women are talking on a street.

Winter landscape with a horse sled and children playing.

New Year holidays in the Bauman Garden. Kids are skiing, some people are sitting in a cafe and a woman walks her dog.

A horse-drawn tram, called a “konka,” is traveling across a paved road in old Moscow with buildings that have a teahouse and photo service business. There is even a spontaneous market.

A view into the tunnel under the Kursky railway station with a tram line.

A commuter train arriving on a platform. All the people are clearly in a rush.

Bright Moscow houses and a church seen from above.

Lubyanka Square with a fountain, trams and horse-drawn carriages.

An ordinary scene in the courtyard of Gostiny Dvor. A Soviet truck brings various items, a rusty Zaporozhets car sits without wheels and some pipes are lying around waiting to be thrown away.

A trolleybus on a street. Here people are out on evening strolls and enjoying themselves.

Inside a communal apartment. The artist included several gas stoves, tiny dishes and of course don’t forget about clothes dryers.

A tiny bathroom in an old house. Look at the detailed gas heater!

