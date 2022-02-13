What contemporary Russian ballet looks like (PHOTOS)

Within his massive ‘ARTISTS’ project, photographer Vadim Stein represents portraits of the dancers and the pictures taken behind the scenes and from the rehearsal halls.

“In an age of rapid learning - online schools, master classes, YouTube, TikTok and other ways of instant education and entry into the profession or the now popular multidisciplinary specialist - a career as a dance artist is incredibly challenging, deep, interesting and even mysterious,” photographer Vadim Stein says.

Vadim considers that theater is not the place one can find himself by accident, so he wants to put the spotlight on the modern people who dedicate their lives to ballet.

The ‘ARTISTS’ exhibition by Vadim Stein is on display at the ZIL cultural center from April 7 to 29.

