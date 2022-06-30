Moscow’s NEWEST architecture (PHOTOS)

The Shchusev Museum of Architecture recently suggested the best architectural photographers in Moscow take pictures of the newest and most iconic buildings that have been constructed in the capital over the past 10 years. Here are the best of them.
1. Zaryadye Park and Concert Hall
A whole team of architects worked for several years on the new space right by the Kremlin walls: Sergey Kuznetsov, Diller Scofidio + Renfro, Hargreaves Associates, Citymakers, TPO Reserve, Polyansky architecture and art institute, Arteza
2. Museum of Russian impressionism. John McAslan+Partners architectural bureau
3. GES-2 House of Culture. Renzo Piano Building Workshop
4. ‘Akademik’ business center. UNK architectural bureau
5. Novatek headquarters. SPEECH architectural bureau
6. Symbol residential complex. ATRIUM architectural bureau
7. Aquamarin business center. SPEECH architectural bureau
8. Gymnastics Palace. architect Sergey Kuznetsov, Pride creative production unit
9. Brodsky residential complex. Tsimailo Lyashenko and Partners architectural bureau
10. Caméo Moscow Villas. WALL architectural bureau
11. Mnevniko metro station. Timur Bashkayev Architectural Bureau, Bustren engineering company
12. Skolkovo university.Herzog de Meuron architectural bureau
13. Moscow City business center
The ‘Moscow. The Real’ exhibition will be on display at the Shchusev Museum of Architecture until September 4, 2022.
