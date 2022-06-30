Moscow’s NEWEST architecture (PHOTOS)

The Shchusev Museum of Architecture recently suggested the best architectural photographers in Moscow take pictures of the newest and most iconic buildings that have been constructed in the capital over the past 10 years. Here are the best of them.

1. Zaryadye Park and Concert Hall

A whole team of architects worked for several years on the new space right by the Kremlin walls: Sergey Kuznetsov, Diller Scofidio + Renfro, Hargreaves Associates, Citymakers, TPO Reserve, Polyansky architecture and art institute, Arteza

2. Museum of Russian impressionism. John McAslan+Partners architectural bureau

Vadim Shcherbakov

3. GES-2 House of Culture. Renzo Piano Building Workshop

Daniil Annenkov

4. ‘Akademik’ business center. UNK architectural bureau

Dmitry Chebanenko

5. Novatek headquarters. SPEECH architectural bureau

Dmitry Chebanenko

6. Symbol residential complex. ATRIUM architectural bureau

Dmitry Yagovkin

7. Aquamarin business center. SPEECH architectural bureau

Ilya Ivanov

8. Gymnastics Palace. architect Sergey Kuznetsov, Pride creative production unit

Ilya Ivanov

9. Brodsky residential complex. Tsimailo Lyashenko and Partners architectural bureau

Ilya Ivanov

10. Caméo Moscow Villas. WALL architectural bureau

Ilya Ivanov

11. Mnevniko metro station. Timur Bashkayev Architectural Bureau, Bustren engineering company

Ilya Ivanov

12. Skolkovo university.Herzog de Meuron architectural bureau

Konstantin Antipin

13. Moscow City business center

Rustam Shagimordanov

The ‘Moscow. The Real’ exhibition will be on display at the Shchusev Museum of Architecture until September 4, 2022.

