A sculpture of a ballerina came to life in Moscow’s Gorky Park (PHOTOS)

Culture
Russia Beyond

Alexander Yakovlev / Gorky Park
Photographer Alexander Yakovlev imagined how the sculpture ‘Ballerina’ would look if it could walk through the park.

Alexander Yakovlev / Gorky Park

In the ‘Perfect Embodiment’ project, Yakovlev depicted a ballet dancer in conversation with the landscape around her.

Alexander Yakovlev / Gorky Park

“As an author, I tried to convey this synergy - the language of dance with the natural surroundings and the architecture of the park, which are themselves a huge story,” says Alexander Yakovlev.

Alexander Yakovlev / Gorky Park

‘Ballerina’ (1938) is one of the park’s most recognizable sculptures.

Alexander Yakovlev / Gorky Park

Artist Elena Yanson-Manizer depicted the legendary Galina Ulanova in her youth, before she became a world-famous dancer. 

Alexander Yakovlev / Gorky Park

The street photo exhibition ‘Perfect embodiment’ is open to all on Krymskaya Embankment until July 9. If you’re in Moscow, check it out!

Alexander Yakovlev / Gorky Park

Dear readers,

Our website and social media accounts are under threat of being restricted or banned, due to the current circumstances. So, to keep up with our latest content, simply do the following:

  • Subscribe to our Telegram channel
  • Subscribe to our weekly email newsletter
  • Enable push notifications on our website
  • Install a VPN service on your computer and/or phone to have access to our website, even if it is blocked in your country

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.

gorky park photography
Read more

This website uses cookies. Click here to find out more.

Accept cookies