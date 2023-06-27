A sculpture of a ballerina came to life in Moscow’s Gorky Park (PHOTOS)

Photographer Alexander Yakovlev imagined how the sculpture ‘Ballerina’ would look if it could walk through the park.

In the ‘Perfect Embodiment’ project, Yakovlev depicted a ballet dancer in conversation with the landscape around her.

“As an author, I tried to convey this synergy - the language of dance with the natural surroundings and the architecture of the park, which are themselves a huge story,” says Alexander Yakovlev.

‘Ballerina’ (1938) is one of the park’s most recognizable sculptures.

Artist Elena Yanson-Manizer depicted the legendary Galina Ulanova in her youth, before she became a world-famous dancer.

The street photo exhibition ‘Perfect embodiment’ is open to all on Krymskaya Embankment until July 9. If you’re in Moscow, check it out!

