A sculpture of a ballerina came to life in Moscow’s Gorky Park (PHOTOS)

In the ‘Perfect Embodiment’ project, Yakovlev depicted a ballet dancer in conversation with the landscape around her.
“As an author, I tried to convey this synergy - the language of dance with the natural surroundings and the architecture of the park, which are themselves a huge story,” says Alexander Yakovlev.
‘Ballerina’ (1938) is one of the park’s most recognizable sculptures.
Artist Elena Yanson-Manizer depicted the legendary Galina Ulanova in her youth, before she became a world-famous dancer.
The street photo exhibition ‘Perfect embodiment’ is open to all on Krymskaya Embankment until July 9. If you’re in Moscow, check it out!
