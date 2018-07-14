10 best central Moscow parks to escape the summer heat

Zaryadye ParkSergei Bobylev/TASS
If you have half a day free, then check out this green route. Start with Muzeon Park near the New Tretyakov Gallery, which also doubles as home to the Central House of Artists. Muzeon is a ‘cemetery’ for Soviet-era monuments. In the early 1990s, statues of Soviet authorities were dismantled and brought here - you’ll find Soviet leader Joseph Stalin, and Felix Dzerzhinsky, the first head of the KGB. Don't forget to stroll along the recently renovated Krymskaya Embankment.
Cross Krymsky Val Street via an underground passage and you’ll find yourself in Gorky Park, the city's most famous and fabulous green area with lots of cafes, sports activities and entertainment (including the open air Pioneer Cinema). Walk in the park, stop by
If you want a total big city detox, go to the next park – Neskuchny Sad. Literally translated as 'Not Boring Garden,’ it has
This brand new green zone next to the Kremlin is a bit overcrowded, but in the morning
This small cozy park often holds interesting events: art studios, dance classes, yoga and an English-speaking club. Formerly an estate of Count Golitsyn, in Soviet times it was the city center's popular green space and was even featured in the famous film, Pokrovsky Gate.
Let your kid run around, explore the playground, play football on the big field, put a hand into a fountain jet and listen to live music. Someone will for sure perform on the
This is Russia’s oldest botanical garden, founded by Peter the Great in 1706. The first medical herbs were planted here. Today, it’s the official Botanical Gardens of Moscow State University, and you can enjoy a large array of different plants and flowers. On its Instagram page colorful images of what’s blossoming at the moment are often posted; check before you visit.
This park is situated in a very picturesque part of Moscow. On one side is the beautiful Novodevichy Convent, (don’t miss the chance to go inside and enjoy Orthodox churches and icons). On the other side is the Moskva River with its wide embankment, perfect for roller skating or cycling. Have a picnic in the park, bring friends and table games – and then walk around the nice pond, feed ducks and see a monument to them.
One of the oldest estate-parks in Moscow is actually the former countryside residence of the Trubetskiye Counts. Today, it’s centrally located in the Khamovniki district, a few minutes walk from Frunzenskaya metro station. Grab a burger in Arkady Novikov’s restaurant,
