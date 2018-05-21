How Moscow looked 50 years ago (PHOTOS)

The lens of the legendary master of photography Leonid Lazarev captured Yuri Gagarin and Nikita Khrushchev, but his main subjects were ordinary Soviet people. The “Live Twice” Exhibition, dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the great Soviet photographer, runs at the Gallery of Classic Photography in Moscow until Aug. 26.
A boy runs ahead of a watering machine, near a pastry shop.
The 6th festival was the largest in its history. It was attended by 34,000 people from 131 countries. Moreover, Moscow became the northernmost city ever to host the event.
Did she miss a date? Or just lose her flowers?
Could there be anything more pleasant in winter than skiing in a Moscow park?
The elegant Volga was the dream of many Soviet people. Produced in the city of Gorky (now Nizhny Novgorod), it can still be spotted on the streets!
The first trolleybus rolled out on the streets of Moscow in the 1930s. It had a wooden frame, a metal cover, and a low maximum speed by today's standards: 50 km/hr. Since that time, many different trolleybuses were designed in Russia. Among them were the world’s most numerous trolleybus, rare double-decker models, and the first ever “trolleybus train.”
What did Soviet children do in the yards between apartment blocks? They played, chatted and even fought.
Labor Day on May 1 marks international workers’ solidarity and is a splendid opportunity to enjoy the coming spring. From 1932 to 1990, Moscow’s main street, Tverskaya, bore the name of the great Russian writer Maxim Gorky.
Built in 1870, the Belorussky railway station is the starting point on the way to the Western borders of Russia.
An ordinary day in Moscow.
The Monument to the Conquerors of Space was unveiled in the 1960s and is still located at the All Russian Exhibition Center.
Enjoying a spot of Moscow sunshine.
Introduced in the 1800s, mounted guards usually patrol the beaches and park areas of the capital.
Just 50 years ago Moscow was nowhere near as big as today. The multi-level residential areas outside the city center had only just appeared back then, and the night city became really amazing.
