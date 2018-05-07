Here’s how to rent a Moscow city bike

A young man rides a public bike on a Moscow street.Ramil Sitdikov/Sputnik
Finally, it’s sunny and warm in the city, and Muscovites are dusting off their bikes
Choose your bike, press “ok” on its dashboard, enter your login and password (from your SMS), or attach the registered Troika card. Wait until the beep and start riding.
If you would like to know how much time you have left, just press “ok” and you’ll see the timer and mileage.
When you finish, you don’t need to return the bike to the same station – any will do. Push the bike into the lock, press “ok” on its dashboard, and again wait for the sound (one signal means that the rental is over, three signals indicates an error). Important note: You should receive an SMS at this point end and on the bike’s dashboard “
If you would like to rent an e-bike, check its battery power: A bike with green, yellow, and red indicators can ride 18 km, yellow and red – 10 km, red - 5 km. The e-bike should
Look at the pedals: It’s better to choose big ones with plastic spikes as they’ll stop your feet from sliding. Then adjust the height of the bicycle saddle – and memorize the number on the bike’s ruler under the saddle. It will save you time in future.
Some Russians also note that it’s more comfortable to use the classic side kickstand instead of the center ones as it’s easier to operate.
Don’t take bikes with a twisted saddle because this is how users show that a bike needs to be repaired. Moreover, if you see a damaged bike at a station, turn the saddle down and technical workers will understand that they need to repair it. (the phone of the helpdesk is +74959664669)
The price
The Moscow bike-sharing system accepts Visa and MasterCard. The price for the e-bike is the same.
If you need to stop for a while, use the retractable cable to lock the bike. Enter the pin code to lock the cable. Enter the pin code again or attach your Troika to use the bike.
You can take your wheels on a commuter train (you need a special ticket), on the bus, and the Moscow Central Circle.
Here are some routes to inspire you to ride.
