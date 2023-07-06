Summer heat in PAINTINGS from the New Tretyakov Gallery

Here are ten 20th-century canvases in which you can, quite literally, feel the heat!
1. Vladimir Gavrilov. A Fresh Day, 1958
2. Igor Grabar. At the Dacha, 1954
3. Dmitry Nalbandian. Sunny Day, 1980
4. Nikolay Kulbin. Sun Bath, 1916
5. Apollinariy Vasnetsov. Cypresses. Crimea, 1924-1925
6. Tair Salakhov. Terrace, 1977
7. Stanislav Zhukovsky. Terrace at the Manor House, Late 1900s
8. Nikolai Krymov. Park. Summer landscape, 1919
9. Arkady Plastov. Haymaking, 1945
10. Tatiana Yablonskaya. Morning, 1954
