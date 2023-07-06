Summer heat in PAINTINGS from the New Tretyakov Gallery

Here are ten 20th-century canvases in which you can, quite literally, feel the heat!

1. Vladimir Gavrilov. A Fresh Day, 1958

Tretyakov Gallery

2. Igor Grabar. At the Dacha, 1954

Tretyakov Gallery

3. Dmitry Nalbandian. Sunny Day, 1980

Tretyakov Gallery

4. Nikolay Kulbin. Sun Bath, 1916

Tretyakov Gallery

5. Apollinariy Vasnetsov. Cypresses. Crimea, 1924-1925

Tretyakov Gallery

6. Tair Salakhov. Terrace, 1977

Tretyakov Gallery

7. Stanislav Zhukovsky. Terrace at the Manor House, Late 1900s

Tretyakov Gallery

8. Nikolai Krymov. Park. Summer landscape, 1919

Tretyakov Gallery

9. Arkady Plastov. Haymaking, 1945

Tretyakov Gallery

10. Tatiana Yablonskaya. Morning, 1954

Tretyakov Gallery

