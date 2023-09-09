Fall/Autumn landscapes in the Tretyakov Gallery collection (PICS)

It’s considered the most beautiful time of the year that has inspired many Russian artists with its riot of colors.

1. Isaac Levitan. Golden Autumn, 1895

2. Ilya Ostroukhov. Golden Autumn, 1886

3. Yefilm Volkov. October, 1883

4. Ekaterina Junge. Autumn Day in the Garden of the Lefortovo Palace in Moscow, 1892

5. Isaac Brodsky. Fallen Leaves, 1913

6. Vasily Polenov. Oka. Autumn, 1910s

7. Appolinary Vasnetsov. Autumn. View from the Dining Room Window. Ryabovo, 1919

8. Sergei Vinogradov. At the Estate in Autumn, 1907

9. Natalia Goncharova. Autumn. A Park, 1909

10. Boris Kustodiev. Autumn in the Province, 1926

