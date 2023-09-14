Soviet sport through the eyes of artists (PICS)

In the USSR, healthy lifestyles and sports were actively promoted. After all, a Soviet man had to be strong and hardy in order to work well and benefit society.
Alexander Samokhvalov. Girl with Shot Put, 1933
Alexander Deineka. Goalkeeper, 1934
Sergey Luchishkin. Parade at Dynamo Stadium, 1936-37
The Institute of Russian Realist Art
Vladimir Proshkin. Paratroopers (in the air), 1937
Viktor Midler. Ice-hockey on the CSKA-Stadium in Moscow, 1930s
Alexander Deineka. The Relay Race on the Ring B, 1947
Alexander Deineka. Basketball, 1950s
Gennady Brusentsov. Soccer player, 1955
Vladimir Kutilin. Waverunner, 1959
Irina Shevandronova. At chess, 1965
Andrey Bliok. Festival of the North in Kirovsk, 1972
Anatoly Nikich. Just married, 1977
Sofija Veiverytė. Fencers, 1971
Boris Talberg. Gymnasts, 1971
Vera Mylnikova. Tennis player, 1979
Viktor Donskoy. Group portrait of the USSR national fencing team, Engraving
Sergei Sherstyuk. Arcadia, 1985
Some of these paintings will be on display at the Tretyakov Gallery within the exhibition dedicated to the 100th anniversary of Moscow sports (September 14, 2023 - January 14, 2024).
