Soviet sport through the eyes of artists (PICS)

In the USSR, healthy lifestyles and sports were actively promoted. After all, a Soviet man had to be strong and hardy in order to work well and benefit society.

Alexander Samokhvalov. Girl with Shot Put, 1933

Tretyakov Gallery Tretyakov Gallery

Alexander Deineka. Goalkeeper, 1934

Tretyakov Gallery Tretyakov Gallery

Sergey Luchishkin. Parade at Dynamo Stadium, 1936-37

The Institute of Russian Realist Art The Institute of Russian Realist Art

Vladimir Proshkin. Paratroopers (in the air), 1937

ROSIZO ROSIZO

Viktor Midler. Ice-hockey on the CSKA-Stadium in Moscow, 1930s

ROSIZO ROSIZO

Alexander Deineka. The Relay Race on the Ring B, 1947

Tretyakov Gallery Tretyakov Gallery

Alexander Deineka. Basketball, 1950s

Tretyakov Gallery Tretyakov Gallery

Gennady Brusentsov. Soccer player, 1955

Tretyakov Gallery Tretyakov Gallery

Vladimir Kutilin. Waverunner, 1959

The Russian Museum The Russian Museum

Irina Shevandronova. At chess, 1965

Tretyakov Gallery Tretyakov Gallery

Andrey Bliok. Festival of the North in Kirovsk, 1972

The Russian Museum The Russian Museum

Anatoly Nikich. Just married, 1977

Tretyakov Gallery Tretyakov Gallery

Sofija Veiverytė. Fencers, 1971

Tretyakov Gallery Tretyakov Gallery

Boris Talberg. Gymnasts, 1971

Tretyakov Gallery Tretyakov Gallery

Vera Mylnikova. Tennis player, 1979

Tretyakov Gallery Tretyakov Gallery

Viktor Donskoy. Group portrait of the USSR national fencing team, Engraving

ROSIZO ROSIZO

Sergei Sherstyuk. Arcadia, 1985

Tretyakov Gallery Tretyakov Gallery

Some of these paintings will be on display at the Tretyakov Gallery within the exhibition dedicated to the 100th anniversary of Moscow sports (September 14, 2023 - January 14, 2024).

