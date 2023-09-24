How to weave traditional Russian belts (VIDEO)

Weaving belts with folk motifs is a traditional Slavic craft. From the peasant's point of view, any girdle was an object capable of warding off evil spirits and disease, since the belt and cross possessed the same protective function. Marvel at this almost forgotten skill.

Courtesy: instagram.com/marina_svetomirova; YT/КижиМузей

