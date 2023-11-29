Russia & Russians in Ridley Scott's ‘Napoleon’: Fact or fiction?

A historical drama about the rise and fall of the legendary warlord starring Joaquin Phoenix has been released worldwide. So, it’s natural that Russian Emperor Alexander I would play a significant role in the plot.

Russia was an active participant in the Napoleonic wars, both, as a French ally and in coalitions against it. And it was Napoleon’s disastrous invasion of Russia in 1812 that marked the beginning of the end of this unique political career.

Historians have already accused director Ridley Scott of taking numerous liberties, but that only emboldened the directing legend, who responded by telling them to “get a life”. Of course, any movie has the right to fiction and Scott's is no exception. But, it’s interesting that the Russian aspects did not suffer as much from the filmmakers’ fantasies.

Was the Russian emperor an avid fan of Napoleon’s? Not exactly

The movie sees Alexander I as a blonde enthusiastic young man (played by 24-year-old Edouard Phillipponnat), in awe of Napoleon’s genius and seeking to replicate the French emperor’s military tactics. The boyish Russian monarch finally joins the anti-Napoleonic coalition on advice from the older and far more experienced Austrian Emperor Franz II. However, Alexander’s ambition isn’t simply political: he has an apparent burning desire to best the invincible Frenchman on the battlefield. We know what came of that, of course: the ‘Battle of the Three Emperors’ outside Austerlitz in1805 ended in Napoleon celebrating victory – an episode that’s described in brilliant detail by Leo Tolstoy in ‘War and Peace’.

Now, for the truth. The age difference between the opposing emperors wasn’t that great. Alexander was younger – yes, but only by eight years. He was 27 during the ‘Battle of Austerlitz’. In other words, he was young, but far from a boy and his curls were quite thin (at least in the painting by Nicolas Gosse depicting the Tilsit meeting 1807, bald patches are already visible).

Nicolas Gosse: Napoleon Bonaparte receives the Queen of Prussia at Tilsit, July 6, 1807 (Alexander I is depicted to the right of Napoleon) NYPL Digital Gallery NYPL Digital Gallery

It’s true that Alexander was jealous of Napoleon’s military glory – in which, in general, he was not alone. It’s also true that the Russian monarch displayed more arrogance before the defeat at Austerlitz. However, naivety is a quality you could no longer ascribe to him by then.

Did Napoleon win at Austerlitz by luring the enemy into a trap? Correct.

One of the movie’s standout moments is the legendary ‘Battle of Austerlitz’ – one of Napoleon’s most impressive victories. Thanks to his cunning streak, decisiveness and a well oiled war machine, the Frenchman had the ability to crush superior numbers, as evidenced by his army of 73,500 men emerging victorious over the Russian-Austrian combined force of 85,000.

Napoleon’s tactics are aptly depicted in the movie. The leader split his forces into two groups, one of which was left in sight with the idea of lulling the enemy into a false sense of security and provoking an attack in hopes of a quick victory. When the bait worked, the trap shut and the second group sprung into action, forcing the enemy to retreat over cracking ice. Meanwhile, historians claim that Napoleon vastly exaggerated the blow he dealt to the Russian-Austrian forces: it’s thought that his estimate of 20,000 soldiers, who supposedly perished under the ice, is closer to 1,000 at most, in reality.

Did the Russians themselves set fire to Moscow, in order to make the French leave? Possibly.

After Austerlitz, Russia and France briefly became allies. However, Alexander I would end up siding with England, Napoleon’s worst enemy. So, in 1812, Napoleon invaded Russia, even making it to Moscow, the second major city in the country after the capital St. Petersburg. However, Moscow was not conquered, but simply abandoned. A scene shows Joaquin Phoenix prancing around an empty Red Square on horseback, glancing at the desolation around him. He he is clearly offended, proclaiming: “Russians can’t lose gracefully.” Moreover, terrible fire soon breaks out and and to Napoleon’s horror it turns out that it was the Russians themselves who set fire to Moscow, in order to force the invaders to leave.

Apparently, this is how it happened. Today, historians have little doubt that the arson was committed on the direct orders of Moscow governor Fyodor Rostopchin, who also ordered the removal of all water pumps from the city. In addition to destroying food supplies and any possible quarters for the French army, the fire had another effect: it caused a powerful surge of patriotic feelings among the Russians.The war finally turned into the Patriotic War (a name it still carries in Russian historiography). As a result, Napoleon wasn’t just facing off against the Russian army, he also had to contend with the popular uprising and the partisans - in short, the entire nation.

Is Moscow realistic in the movie? No!

In all honesty, you won’t see the genuine Moscow here. It was drawn using computer graphics and clearly did not strive for authenticity. Only sometimes recognizable architectural landmarks flash in the background – the bell tower of Ivan the Great or the domes of the Assumption Cathedral. Initially, Ridley Scott even thought about filming the Kremlin in Westminster Cathedral in London (built in the neo-byzantine style of the 19th-20th centuries), but did not receive permission.

Napoleon couldn’t conquer Russia because of the severe frosts and fearsome Cossacks? Absolutely. Yes, but not only.

After the end of its cinematic run, Ridley Scott has promised to make an extended 4.5-hour-long director's cut available on the Apple TV+ video service. In the meantime, many episodes from Napoleon’s biography are present only in dotted lines. This fully applies to the inglorious invasion of Russia, after which Bonaparte’s luck finally turned away. In the theatrical version, this military campaign fits into just 10 minutes.

In such a short time frame, the authors do not have time to really explain why the brilliant commander lost. We are told that the campaign has dragged on greatly, frosts have struck, the soldiers are being wiped out by hunger and disease and desertion has increased. The Russians do not engage in direct clashes, but harass the French with Cossack attacks.

Of course, this is not an exhaustive list of reasons. First of all, Napoleon repeated Alexander’s mistake before Austerlitz – he underestimated the enemy. In particular, he hardly expected that the war would acquire a popular character and that Russian commander Mikhail Kutuzov would show his talent (including following the plan of the anti-Napoleonic campaign of Michael Barclay de Tolly in 1810). Kutuzov, meanwhile, is simply not in the movie and the famous ‘Battle of Borodino’ lasts only three minutes.

Did Alexander I actually try to get with Napoleon’s ex-wife, Josephine Beauharnais? There is no evidence of this.

The love story between Napoleon and Josephine de Beauharnais (played by Vanessa Kirby) takes center stage and we are shown that many political decisions taken by Napoleon are directly explained by events in his personal life. This, according to the movie, is how he escaped his first exile from the island of Elba and tried to return the throne, after seeing a newspaper claim that Alexander I had visited Josephine’s palace. Napoleon naturally became furious – not only had this “boy” taken away power from him (it was after the defeat in Russia that he was forced to abdicate), he now was laying claim to his woman. So, Bonaparte decided to regain both power and Josephine.

After the fall of Napoleon, historically, Josephine and Alexander actually met regularly. There is even a painting by Hector Vigée titled ‘Empress Josephine receives Emperor Alexander at Malmaison and introduces her children to him’. Moreover, she ended up paying for these meetings with her life. Josephine died of pneumonia – five days earlier, she had gone out for a walk with the Russian tsar on a cool night after a ball.

Hector Vigée. Empress Josephine receives Emperor Alexander I at Malmaison and introduces her children to him Malmaison Malmaison

They were actually credited with having an affair. For example, Michael Broers, the author of several books about Napoleon and a consultant for the movie, is sure that it was not Alexander, but Josephine who tried to seduce the Russian emperor, in order to improve her position. However, there is no evidence of this, just as there is no direct connection between Josephine’s walks with Alexander I and Napoleon’s escape from the island of Elba.

