10 ICONIC Soviet movies about love to watch ONLINE

Timeless classic works that one can watch again and again. We’ve highlighted some of the best ones below with links to where to watch them online in English. Enjoy!

1. ‘Spring on Zarechnaya Street’ (1956)

Felix Mironer, Marlen Khutsiev/Odessa Film Studio, 1956 Felix Mironer, Marlen Khutsiev/Odessa Film Studio, 1956

This was one of the most popular Soviet movies of the 1930s that was seen in the cinema by 30 million people. It was actually perceived as an anthem to a new Soviet post-war way of life. The romantic melodrama is about a young teacher who is sent to an industrial city to educate workers of the local plant. There, she meets a handsome exemplary strike worker. But, with both being proud and independent people, they can't just get together, but struggle with complicated feelings and relations.

Watch it here.

2. ‘The Cranes Are Flying’ (1957)

Mikhail Kalatozov/Mosfilm,1957 Mikhail Kalatozov/Mosfilm,1957

A couple of young people crazy in love with each other are walking the whole night across Moscow until the sunrise. In the morning, it appears that the Nazis have attacked the USSR and World War II has started for the country. The woman remains in Moscow, while her beloved heads off to the front line…

This is considered to be one of the most romantic and, at the same time, most dramatic Soviet movies. And one of the rare movies about war that doesn’t contain any war scenes. Directed by Mikhail Kalatozov, it was the only Soviet and Russian movie to ever win the Cannes Film Festival's main prize – the Palme d'Or.

Watch it here.

3. ‘Scarlet Sails’ (1961)

Alexander Ptushko/Mosfilm, 1961 Alexander Ptushko/Mosfilm, 1961

A beautiful fairy tale deserving to be animated by Disney! This is a big screen adaptation of Soviet writer Alexander Grin's adventure novel with the same name. A daughter of a retired seaman living by the sea (in a fictional land) seems to be a little odd to others. That’s because she believes one day a prince will come on a ship with scarlet sails to carry her away after listening to an old wizard's fortune telling. The story at the end proves, however, that our wishes can come true!

Watch it here.

4. ‘Hussar Ballad’ (1962)

Eldar Ryazanov/Mosfilm, 1962 Eldar Ryazanov/Mosfilm, 1962

This is a great musical about the War of 1812, in which Napoleon invaded Russia. A 17-year-old girl doesn't want to be just by idly being a girl, so she dresses up as a hussar and heads to the war. She is accepted in a hussar regiment with no one suspecting she is a girl. But, at the same time, she falls in love with a handsome and brave hussar.

Watch it here.

5. ‘The Irony of Fate, or Enjoy Your Bath!’ (1976)

Eldar Ryazanov/Mosfilm, 1976 Eldar Ryazanov/Mosfilm, 1976

This movie is best known as Russia’s favorite New Year flick and is shown on TV every December 31. But, despite the tricky plot that unfold’s on New Year’s Eve, it’s also a very romantic comedy. A bachelor in his mid-30s living with his mother gets drunk with friends in a public banya (bathhouse). They then accidentally seat him on a plane heading from Moscow to Leningrad. As Soviet citiy outskirts were very similar in design, he finds the same street and house – and even the keys match to an apartment. But what happens when a real owner (who turns out to be a beautiful lady) shows up?

Watch it here.

6. ‘Office Romance’ (1977)

Eldar Ryazanov/Mosfilm, 1977 Eldar Ryazanov/Mosfilm, 1977

An introvert office worker dreams of advancing in his career, but isn’t showing any good results. Then, an old friend advices him to flirt with his female boss. Thinking she’s an old ugly lady, he suddenly finds out she is much younger – and prettier… How will this office romance end? Additionally, it’s also a funny comedy!

Watch it here.

7. ‘Moscow Does Not Believe in Tears’ (1980)

Vladimir Menshov/Mosfilm, 1980 Vladimir Menshov/Mosfilm, 1980

This Oscar-winning movie is about a young provincial girl who goes to Moscow and finds a job at a factory plant. But, she dreams of a big career. After accidentally getting pregnant and dumped by her boyfriend, she continues to work hard and study – and actually manages to become successful. But what about love?

Watch it here.

8. ‘Could One Imagine? A.k.a. Love and Lies’ (1981)

Ilya Frez/Gorky Film Studio, 1981 Ilya Frez/Gorky Film Studio, 1981

This is a melodrama about a high school student named Katya, who starts dating a boy named Roma in a new school she recently transferred to. While other classmates make fun of their relationship, their parents are against this young love and try to break them up. But, nothing can stand in the way of true love, right?

Watch it here.

9. ‘Station for Two’ (1983)

Eldar Ryazanov/Mosfilm, 1983 Eldar Ryazanov/Mosfilm, 1983

A pianist travels through the Soviet Union by train. During a long stop at a station in a small town, he goes to a restaurant to have a lunch. The food is awful and he refuses to pay, but the waitress won’t let him go. While he argues with her, the pianist misses his train. So, he is forced to stay at the railway station for two days until the next trains arrives – and ends up becoming very close with that very waitress…

Watch it here.

10. ‘Love and Pigeons’ (1985)

Vladimir Menshov/Mosfilm, 1985 Vladimir Menshov/Mosfilm, 1985

A hit at the Soviet box office, this is still one of the most popular movies among Russians today and quotes from it have long become idioms. A man living in a small village is a big dreamer. He spends a lot of money and time on his pet pigeons, while his wife is constantly yelling at him. One day, he decides to goon vacation alone and meets an interesting city lady. But, do they have anything in common?

Watch it here.

Dear readers,

Our website and social media accounts are under threat of being restricted or banned, due to the current circumstances. So, to keep up with our latest content, simply do the following:

Subscribe to our Telegram channel

Subscribe to our weekly email newsletter

Enable push notifications on our website

Install a VPN service on your computer and/or phone to have access to our website, even if it is blocked in your country

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.