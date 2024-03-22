Banksy’s new work reminiscent of a 2013 Moscow graffiti

England's most famous graffiti artist has, in fact, wittingly or not, repeated the idea of a Russian street artist nicknamed ‘0331c’.

Recently, a new work by Banksy recently appeared in London's district of Islington. The street artist found a lonely tree with no leaves and cut branches, which was standing next to a blank wall.

Rasid Necati Aslim/Anadolu/Getty Images Rasid Necati Aslim/Anadolu/Getty Images

The wall became the artist's "canvas": a green crown of leaves appeared on it. Next to it, he depicted a man holding a paint sprayer and watching the drips drip down.

Banksy's Russian fans immediately remembered a work that may have inspired him — this graffiti by Moscow street artist ‘0331c’, made in the capital back in 2013.

