Banksy’s new work reminiscent of a 2013 Moscow graffiti

Recently, a new work by Banksy recently appeared in London's district of Islington. The street artist found a lonely tree with no leaves and cut branches, which was standing next to a blank wall.
The wall became the artist's "canvas": a green crown of leaves appeared on it. Next to it, he depicted a man holding a paint sprayer and watching the drips drip down.
Banksy's Russian fans immediately remembered a work that may have inspired him — this graffiti by Moscow street artist ‘0331c’, made in the capital back in 2013.
