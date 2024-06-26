15 best SUMMER paintings in Russian art (PICS)

The relatively short summer in Russia is especially long-awaited and artists have always been inspired by the abundance of green spaces, unique sunlight and endless blooming meadows. Below, we’ve picked out some of the most beautiful paintings with summer themes from the collections of the Tretyakov Gallery, the Russian Museum and other art collections about this time of year! Enjoy!
1. Alexei Venetsianov. ‘Harvesting. Summer’, Mid-1820s
2. Vasily Polenov. ‘Moscow Courtyard’, 1878
3. Ivan Shishkin. ‘Rye’, 1878
4. Vladimir Makovsky. ‘Making jam’, 1876
5. Arkhip Kuindzhi. ‘Birch Grove’, 1878
6. Konstantin Korovin. 'At the tea table', 1888
Vasily Polenov Museum-Reserve
7. Kirill Lemokh. ‘Summer (Сongratulations)’, 1890
8. Isaac Levitan. ‘June Day (Summer)’, 1890s
9. Sergei Vinogradov. ‘In the Summer’, 1909
10. Kuzma Petrov-Vodkin. ‘Noon. Summer’, 1917
11. Boris Kustodiev. ‘Summer Landscape’, 1922
12. Alexander Deineka. ‘Expanse’, 1944
13. Yuri Podlyasky. ‘In the Summer’, 1949
14. Arkady Plastov. ‘Noon’, 1961
15. Alexander Vinogradov, Vladimir Dubossarsky. ‘Seasons of Russian Painting. Summer’, 2007
If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.