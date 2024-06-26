15 best SUMMER paintings in Russian art (PICS)

The relatively short summer in Russia is especially long-awaited and artists have always been inspired by the abundance of green spaces, unique sunlight and endless blooming meadows. Below, we’ve picked out some of the most beautiful paintings with summer themes from the collections of the Tretyakov Gallery, the Russian Museum and other art collections about this time of year! Enjoy!

1. Alexei Venetsianov. ‘Harvesting. Summer’, Mid-1820s

Tretyakov Gallery Tretyakov Gallery

2. Vasily Polenov. ‘Moscow Courtyard’, 1878

Tretyakov Gallery Tretyakov Gallery

3. Ivan Shishkin. ‘Rye’, 1878

Tretyakov Gallery Tretyakov Gallery

4. Vladimir Makovsky. ‘Making jam’, 1876

Tretyakov Gallery Tretyakov Gallery

5. Arkhip Kuindzhi. ‘Birch Grove’, 1878

Tretyakov Gallery Tretyakov Gallery

6. Konstantin Korovin. 'At the tea table', 1888

Vasily Polenov Museum-Reserve Vasily Polenov Museum-Reserve

7. Kirill Lemokh. ‘Summer (Сongratulations)’, 1890

Russian Museum Russian Museum

8. Isaac Levitan. ‘June Day (Summer)’, 1890s

Private collection Private collection

9. Sergei Vinogradov. ‘In the Summer’, 1909

Russian Museum Russian Museum

10. Kuzma Petrov-Vodkin. ‘Noon. Summer’, 1917

Tretyakov Gallery Tretyakov Gallery

11. Boris Kustodiev. ‘Summer Landscape’, 1922

Tretyakov Gallery Tretyakov Gallery

12. Alexander Deineka. ‘Expanse’, 1944

Russian Museum Russian Museum

13. Yuri Podlyasky. ‘In the Summer’, 1949

Russian Museum Russian Museum

14. Arkady Plastov. ‘Noon’, 1961

Russian Museum Russian Museum

15. Alexander Vinogradov, Vladimir Dubossarsky. ‘Seasons of Russian Painting. Summer’, 2007

Tretyakov Gallery Tretyakov Gallery

