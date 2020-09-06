Birch trees in Russian art (PICS)

The birch is Russia’s main tree and a rightful symbol of the Russian soul. And Russian artists’ hearts have always ached for them, be they bursting with greenery in summer or faded in winter.

Alexei Savrasov. The Rooks Have Come Back, 1871

Tretyakov Gallery

Ivan Shishkin. Birch Grove, 1878

National Art Museum of Azerbaijan

Arkhip Kuindzhi. Birch Grove, 1879

Tretyakov Gallery

Isaac Levitan. Birch Grove, 1885-1889

Tretyakov Gallery

Ilya Repin. Birch Trees. Sunny Day (year unknown)

Private collection

Yefim Volkov. Golden Autumn (aka Landscape with River), 1893

Private collection

Mikhail Nesterov. Two Frets, 1905

Nizhny Novgorod State Art Museum

Pyotr Petrovichev. Birch Trees, 1907

Private collection

Konstantin Yuon. The March Sun, 1915

Tretyakov Gallery

Vasily Baksheev. The Blue Spring, 1930

Tretyakov Gallery

Petr Konchalovsky. Spring Day, 1955

Petr Konchalovsky Foundation

Nikolai Anokhin. Winter. Frost and Sun, 1999

Nikolay Anokhin

