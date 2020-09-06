Birch trees in Russian art (PICS)

The birch is Russia’s main tree and a rightful symbol of the Russian soul. And Russian artists’ hearts have always ached for them, be they bursting with greenery in summer or faded in winter.
Alexei Savrasov. The Rooks Have Come Back, 1871
Ivan Shishkin. Birch Grove, 1878
National Art Museum of Azerbaijan
Arkhip Kuindzhi. Birch Grove, 1879
Isaac Levitan. Birch Grove, 1885-1889
Ilya Repin. Birch Trees. Sunny Day (year unknown)
Yefim Volkov. Golden Autumn (aka Landscape with River), 1893
Mikhail Nesterov. Two Frets, 1905
Nizhny Novgorod State Art Museum
Pyotr Petrovichev. Birch Trees, 1907
Konstantin Yuon. The March Sun, 1915
Vasily Baksheev. The Blue Spring, 1930
Petr Konchalovsky. Spring Day, 1955
Petr Konchalovsky Foundation
Nikolai Anokhin. Winter. Frost and Sun, 1999
