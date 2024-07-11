Writer and Nobel Prize winner Ivan Bunin noticed that Anton Chekhov's appearance was kind of volatile.

"Chekhov's face changed every year," wrote Russian writer Ivan Bunin once. And even traced in detail how exactly the face of his colleague changed:

"In 1879 at the end of gymnasium: hair in a straight row, long upper lip with a papilla.

Sputnik Sputnik

In 1884: muzzled, independent; photographed with his brother Nikolai, a real Mongol.

Sputnik Sputnik

About the same time, a portrait painted by his brother: bushy-haired Bashkir kid.

State Literary Museum State Literary Museum

In 1890: beauty, boldness of an intelligent and lively look, but mustache in an arrow.

Sputnik Sputnik

In 1892: a typical country doctor.

Sputnik Sputnik

In 1897: wearing a pince-nez. He stares coldly, point-blank.

P. Nesteruk/Sputnik P. Nesteruk/Sputnik

And then: what a thin face it became!"

Read other memories of contemporaries about Anton Chekhov in the new biography ‘Chekhov in Life’ by Igor Sukhikh (Kolibri Publishing House, 2024). And we've listed some of the brightest quotes in our article.

Dear readers,

Our website and social media accounts are under threat of being restricted or banned, due to the current circumstances. So, to keep up with our latest content, simply do the following:

Subscribe to our Telegram channel

Subscribe to our weekly email newsletter

Enable push notifications on our website

Install a VPN service on your computer and/or phone to have access to our website, even if it is blocked in your country

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.