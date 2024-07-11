How Chekhov's face changed over the years

"Chekhov's face changed every year," wrote Russian writer Ivan Bunin once. And even traced in detail how exactly the face of his colleague changed:
"In 1879 at the end of gymnasium: hair in a straight row, long upper lip with a papilla.
In 1884: muzzled, independent; photographed with his brother Nikolai, a real Mongol.
About the same time, a portrait painted by his brother: bushy-haired Bashkir kid.
In 1890: beauty, boldness of an intelligent and lively look, but mustache in an arrow.
In 1892: a typical country doctor.
In 1897: wearing a pince-nez. He stares coldly, point-blank.
And then: what a thin face it became!"
Read other memories of contemporaries about Anton Chekhov in the new biography ‘Chekhov in Life’ by Igor Sukhikh (Kolibri Publishing House, 2024). And we've listed some of the brightest quotes in our article.
