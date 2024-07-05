Soviet SUMMER through the eyes of artist Arkady Plastov (PICS)

Arkady Plastov, one of the most famous Russian painters of the 20th century, was a classic of socialist realism. You can literally feel the heat coming from his canvases, praising the collective farm life in the summer season!
Collective Farm Holiday, 1937
Troika (Children by the River), 1937
The artist's family collection
Bathing Horses, 1938
Tractor Women. 1943-1944
The artist's family collection
Haymaking, 1945
Harvest, 1945
Peter Chernyaev (with a Rake), 1948–49
The artist's family collection
Children on Walk, 1950
Dinner of Tractor Drivers, 1951
Irkutsk Art Museum named after V.P. Sukachev
In Summer. Mushrooms, 1953–1954
Youth (Rest), 1954
When Peace is on Earth, 1957
The artist's family collection
Noon, 1961
At the window (Portrait of a grandson). 1960s
The artist's family collection
Sun, 1965-1966
