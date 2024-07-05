Soviet SUMMER through the eyes of artist Arkady Plastov (PICS)

Arkady Plastov, one of the most famous Russian painters of the 20th century, was a classic of socialist realism. You can literally feel the heat coming from his canvases, praising the collective farm life in the summer season!

Collective Farm Holiday, 1937

Russian Museum

Troika (Children by the River), 1937

The artist's family collection

Bathing Horses, 1938

Russian Museum

Tractor Women. 1943-1944

The artist's family collection

Haymaking, 1945

Tretyakov Gallery

Harvest, 1945

Tretyakov Gallery

Peter Chernyaev (with a Rake), 1948–49

The artist's family collection

Children on Walk, 1950

Ulyanovsk Art Museum

Dinner of Tractor Drivers, 1951

Irkutsk Art Museum named after V.P. Sukachev

In Summer. Mushrooms, 1953–1954

Russian Museum

Youth (Rest), 1954

Russian Museum

When Peace is on Earth, 1957

The artist's family collection

Noon, 1961

Russian Museum

At the window (Portrait of a grandson). 1960s

The artist's family collection

Sun, 1965-1966

Tretyakov Gallery

