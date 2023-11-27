Cozy retro PHOTOS of dacha life in tsarist Russia

The word ‘dacha’ still pleases the ear of Russians today. And, at the turn of the 19th-20th centuries, it was a favorite place for summer leisure, outdoor family meals and walks.

The first dachas appeared under Peter the Great – he granted St. Petersburg nobles pieces of land outside the city, where they built estates, often on the seashore.

In the second half of the 19th century, a real dacha boom began. Now, not only rich high-ranking people could “escape” from the bustle of the city to dachas, but also the "middle class". It was also connected with railway development in St. Petersburg and its suburbs.

A dacha is a place of summer vacation, a sun-drenched veranda, tea drinking in nature – and, of course, photos to remember! This is what dacha dwellers looked like at the end of the 19th century – beginning of the 20th century.

Hot day at the dacha.

ROSPHOTO ROSPHOTO

Officers with their wives pose at a dining table.

ROSPHOTO ROSPHOTO

A group portrait around a hammock at a dacha.

ROSPHOTO ROSPHOTO

A woman poses in a dacha orchard.

ROSPHOTO ROSPHOTO

Artist Ilya Repin used to welcome lots of guests to his Penaty dacha outside St. Petersburg.

ROSPHOTO ROSPHOTO

Karl Kosse’s summer house in Dudergof near St. Petersburg.

ROSPHOTO ROSPHOTO

Karl Kosse and his guests pose at a set table.

ROSPHOTO ROSPHOTO

Maria Kosse, daughter of Karl Kosse, poses with a book in the garden.

ROSPHOTO ROSPHOTO

Maria Kosse talking to an officer from her bedroom window.

ROSPHOTO ROSPHOTO

An unknown couple of dacha dwellers pose on a veranda.

ROSPHOTO ROSPHOTO

Daughters of artist Ivan Vladimirov paint at their family dacha in Kellomäki (now Komarovo).

ROSPHOTO ROSPHOTO

A woman on the way to a country house on a train.

ROSPHOTO ROSPHOTO

A woman staring out at the shore of the Gulf of Finland.

ROSPHOTO ROSPHOTO

‘Dacha Life. Photographs of the late 19th - early 20th century’ exhibition will be held in the ROSPHOTO museum and exhibition center in St. Petersburg from November 29, 2023 to January 14, 2024.

Dear readers,

Our website and social media accounts are under threat of being restricted or banned, due to the current circumstances. So, to keep up with our latest content, simply do the following:

Subscribe to our Telegram channel

Subscribe to our weekly email newsletter

Enable push notifications on our website

Install a VPN service on your computer and/or phone to have access to our website, even if it is blocked in your country

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.