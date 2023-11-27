Cozy retro PHOTOS of dacha life in tsarist Russia

The first dachas appeared under Peter the Great – he granted St. Petersburg nobles pieces of land outside the city, where they built estates, often on the seashore.
In the second half of the 19th century, a real dacha boom began. Now, not only rich high-ranking people could “escape” from the bustle of the city to dachas, but also the "middle class". It was also connected with railway development in St. Petersburg and its suburbs.
A dacha is a place of summer vacation, a sun-drenched veranda, tea drinking in nature – and, of course, photos to remember! This is what dacha dwellers looked like at the end of the 19th century – beginning of the 20th century.
‘Dacha Life. Photographs of the late 19th - early 20th century’ exhibition will be held in the ROSPHOTO museum and exhibition center in St. Petersburg from November 29, 2023 to January 14, 2024.
