Did you know that the legendary horses from the bridge in St. Petersburg can be found in... Berlin?

One of St. Petersburg's calling cards - sculptures of horses held by young men - decorate the Anichkov Bridge. Every day, hundreds of tourists who visit the Northern Capital take pictures near them: if you don't have a shot with Peter Klodt's horses, you've never been to St. Petersburg! But, did you know that you can see them not only there?

Getty Images Getty Images

In 1842-1844, Klodt made several pairs of equestrian sculptures.

Public domain Public domain

One, intended for installation on the Anichkov Bridge, was sent by Nicholas I as a gift to his brother-in-law, Prussian King Frederick William IV.

Manfred Brückels (CC BY-SA 3.0) Manfred Brückels (CC BY-SA 3.0)

And he, in turn, ordered to install them at the Royal Palace in Berlin.

Marek Śliwecki (CC BY-SA 4.0) Marek Śliwecki (CC BY-SA 4.0)

For a long time, they decorated the main gate of the residence and, then, were moved to Kleistpark, where they still stand.

Getty Images Getty Images

Another pair of sculptures (by the way, they were originally installed on the Anichkov Bridge) went to Italy - to the King of the Two Sicilies, Ferdinand II.

Getty Images Getty Images

And, since 1844, it was installed on the garden gates of the royal palace in Naples.

Getty Images Getty Images

And, finally, in 1846, a pair of equestrian sculptures appeared at the Musical Pavilion of the Horse Court in the Golitsyn Estate in Moscow's Kuzminki.

Legion Media Legion Media

Dear readers,

Our website and social media accounts are under threat of being restricted or banned, due to the current circumstances. So, to keep up with our latest content, simply do the following:

Subscribe to our Telegram channel

Telegram channel Subscribe to our weekly email newsletter

weekly email newsletter Enable push notifications on our website

website Install a VPN service on your computer and/or phone to have access to our website, even if it is blocked in your country

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.