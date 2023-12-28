Rooftop snow sculptures created by a savvy resident of the Urals (PHOTOS)

A huge ‘eagle’, a sleeping ‘bear’ and a twisting ‘python’ have already appeared in the town of Lysva!

Nikolai Karelov Nikolai Karelov

A resident of Lysva (Perm Territory) has gone viral after photos of his snowy rooftop masterpieces were posted online.

Nikolai Karelov Nikolai Karelov

Nikolai Karelov molds various animals, such as an eagle, a bear and a python, as well as different fantasy ornaments – right on snow-covered roofs.

Nikolai Karelov Nikolai Karelov

Nikolai Karelov Nikolai Karelov

He claims he made the sleeping bear cub in just two hours, but the eagle took him a whole day.

Nikolai Karelov Nikolai Karelov

Nikolai is a People's craftsman of Perm Territory. He is a woodcarver by profession and makes snow sculptures just for fun!

Nikolai Karelov Nikolai Karelov

Dear readers,

Our website and social media accounts are under threat of being restricted or banned, due to the current circumstances. So, to keep up with our latest content, simply do the following:

Subscribe to our Telegram channel

Subscribe to our weekly email newsletter

Enable push notifications on our website

Install a VPN service on your computer and/or phone to have access to our website, even if it is blocked in your country

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.