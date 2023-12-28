Rooftop snow sculptures created by a savvy resident of the Urals (PHOTOS)

A resident of Lysva (Perm Territory) has gone viral after photos of his snowy rooftop masterpieces were posted online.
Nikolai Karelov molds various animals, such as an eagle, a bear and a python, as well as different fantasy ornaments – right on snow-covered roofs.
He claims he made the sleeping bear cub in just two hours, but the eagle took him a whole day.
Nikolai is a People's craftsman of Perm Territory. He is a woodcarver by profession and makes snow sculptures just for fun!
Dear readers,
Our website and social media accounts are under threat of being restricted or banned, due to the current circumstances. So, to keep up with our latest content, simply do the following:
If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.
Subscribe
to our newsletter!
Get the week's best stories straight to your inbox