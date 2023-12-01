Cheerful color PHOTOS of Soviet winter

Despite all the snow, frosts and extreme low temperatures, these people born in the USSR seemed to enjoy winter!

Lev Borodulin, The two.

Yakov Ryumkin, Quiet evening moments.

Vsevolod Tarasevich, At the rink.

L. Zievert, On a country walk.

Lev Borodulin, Young figure skaters.

Robert Diament, "Watch out!"

May Nachinkin, A train of sleighs.

Mikhail Savin, On a ski run.

Vsevolod Tarasevich, Winter landscape.

Anatoly Bochinin, On the Leninsky (now Vorobyovy) Hills in Moscow.

Igor Gnevashev, "Waiting for Spring."

Yuri Sadovnikov, Winter in Tver.

Igor Gnevashev, On a movie set.

Igor Gnevashev, Rowan.

Dmitry Kozlov, On the border.

Dear readers,

Our website and social media accounts are under threat of being restricted or banned, due to the current circumstances. So, to keep up with our latest content, simply do the following:

Subscribe to our Telegram channel

Subscribe to our weekly email newsletter

Enable push notifications on our website

Install a VPN service on your computer and/or phone to have access to our website, even if it is blocked in your country

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.