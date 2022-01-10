Russian snowmen in PHOTOS: 100 years of fun

Russians love winter because of its endless outdoor leisure opportunities, and making a snowman is one of them.

In Russian, we have two words for ‘snowman’ – ‘snegovik’ and ‘snezhnaya baba’ (snow-woman); so it can be either male and female. These photos take us on a journey through the past.

Russian soldiers on the front of World War I have fun dressing a snowman…

… and practice their fighting skills with him.

Here are Soviet kids of the 1960s working together to make a huge snowman.

Putting on the second giant snowball is not that easy!

Can you imagine how this snowman was built? The secret must be even more mysterious than the building of the Egyptian pyramids.

This boy seems to be tired after some serious construction work!

Valery Shustov/Sputnik Valery Shustov/Sputnik

However, a small plain snowman is still a snowman!

Even if the snow is a little dirty… that’s no problem

Decorating a snowman, making his face with some accessories, was always fun.

Creativity and imagination are always key when making a snowman or woman. Russians like to make their snow-woman with the finest features.

Not only kids enjoy this favorite pastime!

Who said that a snowman should look like three balls? You can use any form!

How about a snow crocodile? Or whatever this may be.

And a penguin? This is how a snowman usually looks like when the snow is melting.

Ded Moroz and a perfectly rounded snowman in Soviet Kazakhstan in 1975.

Here are kids of the 1990s and their Cheburashka snowman.

Modern Russians still LOVE making snowmen, and utilize new technologies… for example plastic lids as eyes.

Mikhail Kireev/Sputnik Mikhail Kireev/Sputnik

Snowman parades and contests are organized around the country… Some look a little terrifying.

Vitaly Bezrukikh/Sputnik Vitaly Bezrukikh/Sputnik

Others are very fashionable and badass!

Alexei Danichev/Sputnik Alexei Danichev/Sputnik

Exotic southern snowmen can even be seen in Sochi, the popular Black Sea coast resort. But it seems that this one is calling for help.

Artur Lebedev/Sputnik Artur Lebedev/Sputnik

This one is not very happy about the broom. Does anyone really make him clean up the snow?

Alexander Vilf/Sputnik Alexander Vilf/Sputnik

A fashionable Moscow snowman proves that a carrot serves as a perfect nose.

Valery Melnikov/Sputnik Valery Melnikov/Sputnik

And how do you like this snow-lady with beads?

Kirill Kallinikov/Sputnik Kirill Kallinikov/Sputnik

