10 job opportunities in Russia for foreigners

Wondering whether there are any jobs available for foreigners in Russia? Here’s a list of 10 recent openings advertised online - check them out and start applying!

Back in the good old days (that is, before sanctions hit Russia in 2014), the country welcomed foreign professionals with open hands - offering high wages, big bonuses, and senior positions. Chemical production, metallurgy, and pharmaceutics - opportunities were open in a range of innovative industries with a lack of specialists, explains Maria Ignatova, head of research at HeadHunter, Russia’s leading job-hunting website.

Since 2014 the demand for foreign candidates had considerably fallen (some recruiters say by six times) with businesses becoming more pragmatic and no longer prepared to sustain “expensive” foreigners whose salaries were often tied to the dollar or euro exchange rate.

Foreigners have also started to show less interest in Russia. According to Ignatova, this may be due to the negative impact of sanctions, which has warded off many potential investors from outside the country.

So what is the situation right now? If you look at the job-hunting websites you’ll see many options to choose from. While the majority of offers for foreigners are English teaching jobs, there are some ads from companies in other sectors. Media, corporate business, and IT also occasionally look for foreigners.

In many cases, the salaries are not specified but on average they start from around 40,000 rubles per month ($603) depending on the role. There are full-time and flexible hours options, suitable for those who don’t speak Russian and those who do.

From business managers to English teachers, here are 10 of the latest job ads we’ve found online.

Company: SAP

Location: Moscow

Date posted: 06.12.18

Salary: Not specified

Description: SAP Innovative Business Solutions is looking for a business development manager (senior or expert level) with focus on digital supply chain solutions leveraging the latest technologies like machine learning, data science, and Internet of Things.

The candidate must have a strong consulting and sales/pre-sales background with proven experience around the SAP product portfolio. The candidate should have a very charismatic personality with superb presentation skills and fluent business Russian and English.

Company: AD.ru

Location: Moscow

Date posted: 11.12.18

Salary: Not specified

Description: International investment fund AD.ru is looking for a Publishing Manager with native Arabic or French language for its key in-house project ADNOW. The main aim of the role would be to establish contacts with relevant decision-makers, webmasters, and agencies to place ADNOW widgets on websites.

Knowledge of Russian isn’t among the requirements, but proficiency in English and outstanding communication skills are necessary. In return, the employer offers career prospects in a fast growing company with a young international team.

Company: Renault

Location: Moscow

Date posted: 20.11.18

Salary: Not specified

Description: Renault car manufacturer seeks a support product owner in building of Epics, User Stories, and its Acceptance Criterias with his digital expertise. The candidate should have at least two years of experience in Agile Products (especially Digital Products), be a team player with good communication skills, and have a good level of English.

Among the perks offered by the company are medical insurance, sports activities, car and parts discounts, special conditions on bank loans, and lunch subsidies.

Company: the_covert

Location: St. Petersburg

Date posted: 06.12.18

Salary: “Competitive”

Description: If you are an editor with advanced or native English skills this is the position for you. An international media company covering finance and fintech news is looking for an experienced candidate to join their editorial team taking care of liasing with authors, editing and writing articles, and participating in daily brainstorms. Among other things, the employer offers opportunities for career growth and travel and is open to discussing remote work options.

Company: Interfax news agency

Location: Moscow

Date posted: 10.12.18

Salary: from 90,000 rubles ($1,354) per month

Description: Leading Moscow-based news agency seeks financial and business news translators and style editors as part of an ongoing recruitment campaign. Candidates must be fluent in English and proficient in Russian. All positions are in-house with fixed hours schedule. In return, you’ll be offered full visa support and holiday entitlement.

The majority of offers for foreigners are language teaching jobs. Legion Media Legion Media

Company: ASD Technologies

Location: Moscow

Date posted: 10.12.18

Salary: from 70,000 rubles ($1,052) per month

Description: A software developer in the field of virtualization and storage in cloud environments is looking for a Spanish-speaking administrator for its affiliated project Novakidschool.com, an online-school for children six-12-years-old.

The candidate is expected to take charge of launching on the Spanish market and manage existing business activities (client support and promotions). The company offers official employment with flexible working hours (remote work is possible). Knowledge of Russian is not necessary.

Company: Discovery English Preschool

Location: Moscow

Date posted: 11.12.18

Salary: 130,000-150,000 rubles ($1,956-2,275) per month

Description: Discovery English Preschool is looking for a talented English-native preschool teacher. This full-time role will entail not only planning and conducting lessons but also leading activities to promote kids’ physical, mental, and social development, evaluating their behavior, and giving feedback to supervisors and parents.

Candidates should have some experience in working with children (from three to six years old), preferably hold a Bachelor degree in psychology or education and/or TESOL, CELTA certificates. In return, the company is ready to assist in finding and arranging accommodation.

Company: PILKI

Location: St. Petersburg

Date posted: 10.12.18

Salary: around 60,000-80,000 rubles ($903-1,204) per month

Description: PILKI beauty company needs a native English teacher for a four-year old child and/or adult. The list of requirements isn’t long: the candidate should have advanced communication and interpersonal skills, be a friendly, and hold a passport issued in the U.S., Canada, UK, Ireland, South Africa, Australia, or New Zealand. The role is part-time with six-18 hours per week.

9. Native English Teacher (kindergarten, primary school)

Company: Moscow Economic School

Location: Moscow

Date posted: 10.12.18

Salary: from 170,000 rubles ($2,562)

Description: The Moscow Economic School seeks an experienced native English teacher to work with students of different levels for the next academic year. Among the requirements - native English, university-level education, some teaching experience, and a good sense of humor. If successful, the company is ready to help with relocation from another country and provide full academic support.

Company: ALIBRA SCHOOL

Location: Moscow

Date posted: 08.12.2018

Salary: Not specified

Description: ALIBRA SCHOOL offers a full-time position to an experienced native English speaking teacher prepared to give individual and group lessons as well as prepare students for international exams. The company offers work in a friendly and creative team with corporate events and opportunities to learn Russian.

