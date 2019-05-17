10 job offers in Russia for foreign candidates (May)

Sales, marketing, law, copywriting, teaching - here are some of the best job openings advertised in Russia right now.

The summer is here and, as much as we’d like to enjoy it and rest, one needs to make money to do it, right? So we’ve put together some of the most interesting job opportunities for foreigners in Russia. From sales and marketing to copywriting and teaching - here are 10 open positions available for English-speaking foreigners in Moscow and St. Petersburg.

Company: Lectra

Location: Moscow

Date posted: 10.05. 2019

Salary: Not specified

Description: Lectra, a technology company headquartered in Paris, is looking for a Sales Manager (Consumables and Parts) in Moscow. The primary function of this position is to develop and actively sell Spare Parts and Consumables (sharpening belts, blades, drills, and maintenance kits and rolls consumables such as paper or polyethylene) on the Russian market building relationships with customers, searching for market insides and long-term planning. The ideal candidate will have a technical experience or/and education, minimum five years of experience in manufacturing environment and two years in direct B2B sales. Fluency in English is required as well as a valid driving license.

Company: Roland Berger

Location: Moscow

Date posted: 07.05.2019

Salary: Not specified

Description: A global consultancy firm Roland Berger is looking to hire a Business Analyst to work in its Moscow office. The company offers challenging tasks and interesting projects, training programs, competitive salary and formal employment. The job will include conducting research and analysis in Russian and English as well as German or French, supporting consultants' project teams in their analysis and market assessment, and preparing short-term project tasks and internal studies. To be a good fit for the role, candidates should possess a master's degree (preferably in Business or Economics), be comfortable with working abroad, and have fluent English and German or French.

Company: Magic Circle law firm

Location: Moscow

Date posted: 09.05.2019

Salary: Not specified

Description: Magic Circle law firm is recruiting a junior level UK/common law qualified corporate M&A associate to strengthen the provision of English law support for its thriving Russian corporate practice. Involved in a wide range of transactional work as a key member of a closely-knit English law team, the successful candidate will work with a number of senior English law experts on cutting edge deals in the region. Applicants should have an English or Australasian law qualification at a leading City or national law firm, a strong academic history, a minimum of six months experience in cross-border M&A work, and native English skills (Russian not necessary). In return, the company offers great career prospects, competitive compensation package including a relocation package, health insurance, and an annual flight home.

Company: International School of Moscow

Location: Moscow

Date posted: 12.05.2019

Salary: 250,000-330,000 rubles ($3,827-5,052) before taxes

Description: The International School of Moscow is looking for an exceptional Director of Admissions and Marketing capable of creating and supporting outstanding customer service practices and acting as an ambassador for the school through external outreach (including expat communities, clubs and embassies). Among the key requirements are higher education diploma (Masters will be an advantage), a minimum of seven years of experience in sales or marketing, native British English proficiency with fluent Russian, strong networking and leadership skills. The company offers legal full-time employment, health insurance and visa support.

Company: EXANTE

Location: Moscow

Date posted: 13.05.2019

Salary: Not specified

Description: International investment company EXANTE is seeking a professional Copywriter / Content Creator that will edit texts, support and develop content for external and internal channels, and help design and implement the product’s content strategy. Potential candidates should show a relevant experience as a copywriter with an interest in finance, a portfolio of previous publications and native or fluent English language skills. Among the perks are a multicultural team, competitive remuneration, career growth prospects, medical insurance and free lunch at the office.

Company: Group-IB

Location: Moscow

Date posted: 06.05.2019

Salary: Not specified

Description: One of the global leaders in preventing and investigating high-tech crimes and online fraud, Group-IB is hiring a talented editor and writer (only native speaker) to create and curate high-value content for cybersecurity professionals. The successful candidate is a detail-oriented editor and/or copywriter with a strong editorial background (minimum three years) who loves producing relevant, compelling, and enjoyable content. The position is full-time at a comfortable office near metro Proletarskaya or Dubrovka and includes extra benefits like health insurance, free snacks, gym discounts and a young, professional team.

Company: ALIBRA School

Location: Moscow

Date posted: 13.05.2019

Salary: Not specified

Description: ALIBRA School is offering a full-time opportunity for an experienced native English teacher with higher education, preferably in Russian language and Literature. The ideal applicant will teach English to individuals and groups, as well as prepare students for international language exams. In return, the company offers a comfortable working environment in a friendly team, opportunity to learn Russian, and formal employment.

Company: The Kidsberry English Preschool

Location: Moscow

Date posted: 13.05.2019

Salary: Not specified

Description: Have experience working with preschool kids? The Kidsberry English Preschool in the very heart of Moscow (Arbatskaya metro station) is seeking a native English teacher for 4 year-old children on a part-time basis. The candidate must have experience, love educating kids and good at incorporating fun games, songs and other activities into their teaching process. Part-time working hours: from 4 to 7 p.m.

Company: English Effect Language School

Location: St. Petersburg

Date posted: 15.05.19

Salary: Not specified

Description: English Effect Language School is looking for enthusiastic and dedicated English teachers to join its English Summer Camp for kids and teens (May 27 - June 14) and an Intensive Speaking course for adults (June 10 - Aug. 10). Candidates should have native English proficiency and some teaching experience. In return, the school offers work in a friendly team and full academic support.

Company: ABC School

Location: Moscow

Date posted: 11.05.2019

Salary: Not specified

Description: ABC School is inviting native English speakers to work at a summer camp in Moscow. Prospective candidates will supervise kids aged 7-12 throughout the day, assist in conducting classes, and lead games and other activities. To be successful in this position, applicants should have relevant experience in working as a teacher or camp counsellor, be fun, energetic and work well both independently and as a part of a team. Free meals, friendly and supporting team, competitive compensation are all among the perks offered.

