What can be more universal than a simple cup of cappuccino? Yet its price varies around the world. :(

Like in any other busy city, Muscovites love to kick start their day with a cappuccino, latte or just a regular cup of coffee. And new research by NPD Group shows Russian coffee consumption is growing.

According to the study, Russians now drink more coffee than in Italy and France. During the period of April 2018-March 2019, coffee featured on 30 percent of Russian bills, while in Italy and France - 28 percent and 23 percent, respectively.

So, in case you were wondering how much a cappuccino in Moscow compares to that in your country, we’ve got you covered. As Expatistan.com, a database of prices around the world updated in real-time, shows, the average cost of a cappuccino in Moscow is cheaper than in Paris, London or New York, but higher than in Berlin, Ottawa, or Canberra.

Natalya Nosova Natalya Nosova

Source: Expatistan.com

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.