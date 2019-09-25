6 Russian firms given ‘best regarded’ status by Forbes

But Russia’s famous energy giants - Rosneft and Gazprom - are not on the list.

In September, Forbes magazine issued the results of its third annual list of “The World’s Best Regarded Companies” and only six Russian names appeared among the top 250.

This year, Forbes teamed up with Statista, a German online portal for statistics, that polled 15,000 respondents from over 50 countries and rated companies based on trustworthiness, social conduct, the strength of their products and services and how they fare as employers.

Led by San-Francisco-based Visa, Italian Ferrari, and India’s Infosys, the rating also features the following Russian firms representing different sectors of the country’s economy.

1. United Aircraft Corporation

#101

Founded in 2006, United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) is Russia’s state-owned aerospace and defense corporation and one of the largest players on the global aviation market. It consolidates over 30 private and state-owned aircraft manufacturers and assets involved in the development, construction, and sale of military, civilian, transport, and unmanned aircraft. Among other things, the company holds the rights to such famous aircraft families as "Sukhoi," "MiG," "IL," "Tu," "Yak," "Beriev," as well as the new SSJ 100 and MS-21 brands.

2. ROSSETI

#121

Russia’s energy grid operator Rosseti is one of the world’s largest electric companies. It maintains 1.4 million miles of power transmission lines and includes 35 subsidiaries and affiliates. The controlling shareholder of the company is the state, represented by the Federal Agency for State Property Management of the Russian Federation, which owns 88.04 percent of the company.

3. Sberbank

#127

State-owned Sberbank is the largest bank in Russia with over 14,000 branches across the country and representative offices in 21 countries. It serves more than 150 million customers over the world and employs more than 300,000 people. In 2019, the bank was also named Russia’s strongest brand by Brand Finance with “innovative solutions, focus on customer experience, and improved business effectiveness.”

4. LUKOIL

#132

Russia’s Lukoil energy corporation accounts for more than two percent of global oil production and one percent of proven hydrocarbon reserves. It operates in over 30 countries on four continents and employs more than 100,000 people. In 2018, the company made eight trillion rubles ($125.6 billion) and produced 82 million tonnes of crude oil (14.8 percent of Russia’s total production).

5. VTB Bank

#179

Another Russian bank featured in the top 250 by Forbes is VTB, which last year also won The Banker magazine’s “Bank of the Year in Russia” award. It’s a state-owned bank, like Sberbank, and operates across borders including through subsidiaries and affiliated banks in the UK, Cyprus, Georgia and Angola and branches in China, India, and Singapore. In 2018, it had 16 million customers worldwide and 1,600 branches in Russia with 77,000 employees.

6. Transneft

#250

Last on Forbes top 250 list is Russian oil pipeline system operator Transneft, the largest oil pipeline company in the world. It operates 42,000 miles of pipelines, 500 pumping stations and transports 83 percent of oil extracted in Russia. Owned by the state, Transneft works on such strategic tasks as developing infrastructure, diversifying energy flows and transporting oil to other markets, including Asia-Pacific countries.

