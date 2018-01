In the Soviet Union this was a puzzle designed for schoolchildren to solve, however, it only seems easy. You will not only flex you brain but also immerse yourself in everyday post-war Soviet life.

Check your powers of observation and deduction with this Soviet picture puzzle. Just look at the drawing and answer a few questions about it.

The puzzle concerns a boy and his father. The questions might seem to you at first irrelevant, but don't be distracted by wrong impressions.

Natalia Nosova Natalia Nosova

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.