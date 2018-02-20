Russia moves up to 5th in rankings for best European country for students

The Study.EU Country Ranking 2018 evaluated a total of 30 European countries based upon how attractive they are for international students.

Russia has nailed down fifth spot in the rankings of best European countries when it comes to quality of education, cost of living, and chances of finding work in the country after graduation - according to the newly published Study.EU Country Ranking 2018. Russia now only trails the Netherlands, France, the UK, and Germany.

“Russia's rise into the top five is the result of its continuous effort to internationalize its higher education sector. More and more students see Russia as a valuable alternative to other study destinations,” Gerrit Bruno Blöss, CEO of Study. EU, told Russia Beyond.

Russia’s new position is one higher than last year , when the country made it to sixth out of 30 nations as the best place for international students. The Study.EU Country Ranking addresses the specific needs of students seeking high quality, accessible, and affordable education abroad.

