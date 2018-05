In the 1st episode of Learn about Russian Bridget Barbara talks about cases, verbs of motion, prefixes, imperfective and perfective verbs and pronunciation

Bridget Barbara has been studying Russian for about 5 years. She lives in New York and regularly posts videos on her YouTube channel, where she shows her daily life and talks about the struggles and triumphs of learning Russian.

