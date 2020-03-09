6 reputable Russian universities offering Master’s programs in English

Want to study in Russia but don’t speak the language? No problem. These internationally recognized Russian universities have got you covered!

1. Lomonosov Moscow State University

THE 189, QS 84, ARWU 87

Legion Media Legion Media

Founded in 1755, Lomonosov Moscow State University (MSU) is the oldest and one of the largest universities in the country. It offers a variety of educational programs and is considered to be one of the most prestigious universities among Russian youth. Prospective students can choose from a range of Master’s programs in English.

For instance, there is an opportunity to major in “The Global Order: Transformations and Challenges” and learn not only from Russian professors, but also those from the U.S., Canada, Germany, Italy, and Sweden.

Or you can apply to “Advanced Computing and Networks”, taught jointly by MSU and Skoltech (Skolkovo Institute of Science and Technology), and become a specialist in the intersection of computer networks, design of complex distributed systems, data processing and analysis, and machine learning.

Furthermore, there are some programs that offer a joint Master’s with foreign universities, such as “Master in Mathematical Science”, with the University of Primorska in Koper, Slovenia and “Globalisation, Governance and International Understanding”, together with Link Campus University in Rome, Italy.

More info: https://www.msu.ru/en/admissions/programs-in-english.php

2. Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology (MIPT)

THE 201-250, QS 302, ARWU 401-500

MIPT International Students MIPT International Students

One of the leading Russian universities in the fields of physics and technology, MIPT, was established in 1951, and has produced many leading Russian scientists, including over 80 members of the Russian Academy of Sciences. Its first professors were Nobel Prize winners Pyotr Kapitsa, Nikolay Semenov and Lev Landau.

If you are interested in mathematics or engineering, this might be the place for you. The university has a number of Master’s programs taught in English only: from “Advanced Combinatorics” and “Neural Networks & Neural Computers” to “Aerodynamics” and “Industrial Bioinformatics”. Moreover, there are programs in Innovation and Business, namely, “Master of International Business, Entrepreneurship and Technology” and “Master in Digital Transformation”.

More info: https://mipt.ru/english/edu/master/

3. HSE University (Higher School of Economics)

THE 251-300, QS 322, ARWU 901-1000

Legion Media Legion Media

Consistently ranked as one of Russia’s top universities, HSE University is a relatively young institution. Founded in 1992, it has rapidly grown into a well-renowned research institution, setting itself apart with its international presence and cooperation network.

HSE faculty, professors, and students hail from over 90 countries, so it’s natural that the university offers a wide array of English-taught graduate programs covering such fields as Computer Science, Economics and Finance, Humanities, Social Sciences, Management, World Economy and International Affairs, Mathematics, Urban Studies, Law, Communications and Media. The choice is rich - from “Big Data Systems” to “Prototyping Future Cities”.

The university has campuses in several Russian cities, including Moscow, each boasting expertise in varying academic fields. For example, there is an opportunity to do “Mathematics”, “Global Business”, or “Applied Linguistics and Text Analytics” in Nizhny Novgorod, or instead major in “Finance”, “Global and Regional History”, “Management and Analytics for Business” or “Comparative Politics of Eurasia” in St. Petersburg.

More info: https://admissions.hse.ru/en/graduate-apply

4. National Research Nuclear University MEPhI (Moscow)

THE 401-500, QS 329, ARWU 601-700

mephi.ru mephi.ru

Established in the middle of World War II, MEPhI counts “the father of the atomic bomb”, Igor Kurchatov, among its founders. It’s been one of the main centers of Russia’s nuclear research and training, so it’s no surprise that it attracts the most talented youth interested in technical subjects.

Today, it offers several Master’s programs in English. “Nuclear power engineering”, “Materials for Nuclear Application”, “Nuclear Engineering”, and “Materials Design and Engineering” - all invite international candidates with no Russian language skills.

More info: https://eng.mephi.ru/academics/degrees-and-programs/msc

5. ITMO University

THE 401-500, QS 436, ARWU 801-900

ITMO University ITMO University

St. Petersburg-based ITMO University traces its history back to 1900 when the Prince Nicholas Vocational School started to train specialists in Mechanics, Optics and Watchmaking. A lot has happened since then, and today, the university is mainly known for producing world-class IT professionals.

The university has a number of international Master’s programs, many of which are held jointly with partner universities from other countries. You can choose from double degree programs (like “Robotics” or “Bioengineering and Biotechnical Systems”) or study only in Russia, majoring in “Chemistry of Applied Materials” or “Art & Science” - the choice is up to you.

More info: https://en.itmo.ru/en/page/310/International_Master's_Programs.htm

6. St. Petersburg State University (SPbU)

THE 601-800, QS 234, ARWU 301-400

Legion Media Legion Media

Founded in 1724 by the decree of Peter the Great, SPbU has had a strong focus on fundamental research in science, engineering and humanities. It’s known for being the alma mater for the majority of Russia's current political elite, including President Vladimir Putin and Deputy Chair of the Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev (former President and Prime Minister of Russia), both of whom studied Law.

SPbU has strong connections with 486 universities from across the world and draws over 3,000 international students every year. Currently, it offers a wide range of Master’s programs in English in such fields as Management, Economics, Mathematics, Physics, Natural Sciences, Social Sciences, and Culture Studies.

Apart from doing an English-taught Master’s in “International Trading System” or “Cold Region Environment Landscapes Integrated Science (CORELIS)”, one can even consider enrolling in one of the few linguistic programs available in German, French, Spanish, or Italian. The latter include: “German as a Foreign Language and Intercultural Dialogue”, “Language and Communication (in German)”, “Intercultural Communication: German-Russian Dialogue”, and “Innovative Technologies in Translation: French/ Spanish/ Italian”.

More info: https://english.spbu.ru/education/graduate/master-in-english

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.