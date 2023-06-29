"Where does power lie?" The prepositional case in Russian

Здравствуйте, my dear Russian language lovers!

Today, we'll cover a cult movie scene with iconic quotes: “Where does power lie?”. However, usually Russians would ask: “Where does power lie, brother?” - «В чём сила, брат?» - as the phrase is taken from the movie “Brother 2” - «Брат 2».

Brat 2 (Брат 2), Alexey Balabanov Brat 2 (Брат 2), Alexey Balabanov

As you know, Russian has 6 cases.

So this phase is a perfect example of the 6th case - the prepositional one.

The meaning of this case is location and the main question is „Where?“ - «Где?» (or «В чём?»). Noun endings depend on gender and its singular or plural form.

OK, we're done with the boring grammar part here!

I love asking philosophical questions, so tell me, what does power mean for you/where does power lie?

I think the power lies in me.

Я думаю, что сила во мне.

