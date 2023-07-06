Why do some graduates race in bathtubs?

Future engineers put on helmets, sit in tin bathtubs with old lecture notes, slide down the stairs of their dormitory, then hook the bathtub to a car and drive until they’ve scraped the bottom of the tub off on the asphalt.
Can you imagine the noise? A few years ago, such events were forbidden on the streets, because everyone complained. But, in 2023, graduates were allowed to revive the tradition, but only in the courtyard of the dormitory. It still turned out very effective - and NOISY!
