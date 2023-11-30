Russian Classes: Yet vs Already

Leo is here to help us learn Russian adverbs!

Baz Luhrmann/Village Roadshow Pictures, 2013; Legion Media Baz Luhrmann/Village Roadshow Pictures, 2013; Legion Media

Привет!

Did you know that Leo’s babushka was Russian? That’s why he's here today to help us learn Russian adverbs!

Play the video

Play the video

Play the video

Grammar!

The adverbs ‘уже’ and ‘ещё’ are used to characterize the action in relation to a time period.

We use ‘уже’ (‘already’) for an action in process, a finished action or an achieved result.

The adverb ‘ещё’ refers to ‘still’ in affirmative sentences and ‘not yet’ in negative ones. It is used for an action that hasn't started or hasn't ended yet, or a result that hasn't been achieved.

Check out more lessons in our Telegram channel, using the tag #russianclasses!

Dear readers,

Our website and social media accounts are under threat of being restricted or banned, due to the current circumstances. So, to keep up with our latest content, simply do the following:

Subscribe to our Telegram channel

Telegram channel Subscribe to our weekly email newsletter

weekly email newsletter Enable push notifications for our website

website Install a VPN service on your computer and/or phone to have access to our website, even if it is blocked in your country

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.