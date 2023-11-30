Russian Classes: Yet vs Already

Привет!
Grammar!
The adverbs ‘уже’ and ‘ещё’ are used to characterize the action in relation to a time period.
We use ‘уже’ (‘already’) for an action in process, a finished action or an achieved result.
The adverb ‘ещё’ refers to ‘still’ in affirmative sentences and ‘not yet’ in negative ones. It is used for an action that hasn't started or hasn't ended yet, or a result that hasn't been achieved.
