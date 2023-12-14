Russian Classes: How to count Russian money properly!

Привет!
When counting items, you need to keep in mind that a noun changes depending on the numeral.
1 (or the last digit is 1) → nominative case, singular
1 рубль / тысяча
2, 3, 4 (or the last digit is 2-4) → genitive case, singular
2 рубля / тысячи
5 and more (or the last digit is 5 and more) → genitive case, plular
5 рублей / тысяч
11, 12, 13, 14 are exceptions, you need to use a noun in the genitive case, plural.
