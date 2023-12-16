Russian Classes: Prepositions of direction!

Time to learn some words that provide info about the course, path or method by which a subject moves or is moved with the help of some Russian car brands!

AvtoVAZ; UAZ; KAMAZ; Aurus Motors; Moskvitch AvtoVAZ; UAZ; KAMAZ; Aurus Motors; Moskvitch

Привет! KAMAZ, Lada, Moskvich... do these names sound familiar?

в + accusative case

Я еду в Москву.

I’m going to Moscow.

из + genitive case

Когда ты вернёшься из России?

When are you going to come back from Russia?

к + dative case

Подходи к ресторану!

Come to the restaurant!

от + genitive case

Музей расположен далеко от метро.

The museum is located far from the Metro.

у + genitive case

Встретимся у отеля?

Let’s meet by the hotel?

