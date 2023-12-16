Russian Classes: Prepositions of direction!

Привет! KAMAZ, Lada, Moskvich... do these names sound familiar?
в + accusative case
Я еду в Москву.
I’m going to Moscow.
Play the video
из + genitive case
Когда ты вернёшься из России?
When are you going to come back from Russia?
Play the video
к + dative case
Подходи к ресторану!
Come to the restaurant!
Play the video
от + genitive case
Музей расположен далеко от метро.
The museum is located far from the Metro.
Play the video
у + genitive case
Встретимся у отеля?
Let’s meet by the hotel?
Play the video
