Russian Classes: Soccer Vocabulary!

Learn Russian with the greatest goalkeeper of the 20th century!

Юрий Сомов/Sputnik, С. Соловьев/Sputnik, Дмитрий Донской/Sputnik, Игорь Уткин/ТАСС, М. Боташев/Sputnik Юрий Сомов/Sputnik, С. Соловьев/Sputnik, Дмитрий Донской/Sputnik, Игорь Уткин/ТАСС, М. Боташев/Sputnik

A few months ago, we talked about Russian soccer teams, and I noticed that a number of you knew quite a lot on the subject!

How about learning some soccer vocabulary with the greatest goalkeeper of the 20th century, Lev Yashin?

You’ll find some facts about his life in the pictures.

Play the video

Play the video

Play the video

Play the video

Play the video

And here are some examples of the vocabulary in action:

В детстве я мечтал стать футболистом.

I dreamed of becoming a soccer player in my childhood.

Во втором тайме вратарь не пропустил ни одного гола.

The goalkeeper did not miss a single goal in the second half.

Мяч попал прямо в ворота, и болельщики закричали: «Гол!»

The ball went straight into the goal, and the spectators shouted: "Goal!"

Матч пройдет на стадионе «ЦСКА».

The match will take place at the CSKA stadium.

Check out more lessons in our Telegram channel, using the tag #russianclasses!

Dear readers,

Our website and social media accounts are under threat of being restricted or banned, due to the current circumstances. So, to keep up with our latest content, simply do the following:

Subscribe to our Telegram channel

Telegram channel Subscribe to our weekly email newsletter

weekly email newsletter Enable push notifications for our website

website Install a VPN service on your computer and/or phone to have access to our website, even if it is blocked in your country

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.