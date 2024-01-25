Why is January 25 ‘Tatiana Day’ & ‘Student Day’ in Russia?

How did it turn out that people also celebrate ‘Student Day’ on that date? And what does it have to do with Lomonosov Moscow State University?

The day of remembrance of Christian martyr Tatiana of Rome is marked on January 25 according to Orthodox Christian tradition. It was on this day, in the year 226, she was martyred. This saint was very much venerated in Russia and January 25 was widely known as ‘Tatiana Day’, thanks to the church and public calendars.

On ‘Tatiana Day’, people baked karavai bread and paid attention to omens: if it was sunny – then birds would return early from the south, if there was a blizzard – that meant there would be a bad harvest. Girls born on this date or close to this day were often called Tatiana and it was customary to congratulate them on their name day. People believed that such girls would become great homemakers.

What’s the link between Saint Tatiana and students?

It was on January 25, 1755, when Empress Elizaveta Petrovna signed the decree establishing the Moscow University, the first in Russia. Count Ivan Shuvalov petitioned for it. For him, this day was special, because his mother was called Tatiana – and he was very eager to please her with this achievement of his. The concept of this university, meanwhile, was devised by famous scientist Mikhail Lomonosov. The university has borne his name since 1940.

Saint Tatiana was accepted as the patron of all students; on the day of her remembrance, people pray for good studies and to become better educated.

In 1791, the House Church of Saint Martyr Tatiana was opened at the university. During Soviet times, it was closed and the building housed the Moscow State University student club; in the 1990s, the church was reopened. Today, it adjoins the journalism faculty of Moscow State University on Mokhovaya Street – one of the first historical buildings of the university.

Back in the 19th century, ‘Tatiana Day’ was “appointed” as the day of Russian students and they would celebrate it quite rowdily – conducting street festivities, throwing banquets at restaurants, etc. It has also always been a special day specifically for the Moscow State University – being its actual birthday.

Every year, on January 25, the MSU rector, currently Viktor Sadovnichiy, who has held this position since 1992, treats students to a traditional low-alcohol beverage called ‘medovukha’, a Slavic honey-based drink similar to mead, pouring it straight from large barrels. He, himself, also has a glass of the celebratory drink. Most often, the last exams are held on this day – and then, a student break begins.

In 2005, January 25 became an official holiday – ‘Russian Student Day’.

A date discrepancy

Before the Bolshevik Revolution, ‘Tatiana Day’ (and ‘Student Day’) was celebrated on January 12. So why is it January 25 now? The thing is, after the 1918 revolution, Russia transitioned to the Gregorian calendar, which the entire Europe had been using for a long time. According to the “new” style, all dates automatically shifted 13 days forward. So, it fell on January 25.

However, a hurdle: in recounting dates, it is believed that, in the 18th century, the difference between the Gregorian and Julian calendars was 11 days. So, in reality, ‘Tatiana Day’ and the day of the university’s founding should really be on January 23.

