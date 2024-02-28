Russian Classes: Learn how to prohibit

Today we look at some road signs, and how to prohibit something.

Привет!

Bans affecting cars are expressed in Russian by the short participle ‘запрещён’. Note that it changes depending on the noun’s gender and number:

запрещён - for masculine,

запрещена - for feminine,

запрещено - for neutral,

запрещены - for plural

Here are some extra examples:

Курение запрещено.

No smoking.

Вход запрещён.

No entry.

Фото- и видеосъёмка запрещена.

Photos and video are prohibited.

