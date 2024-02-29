Russian Classes: Describing rainy weather

Germanovich; Trifonov_Evgeniy; Choreograph/Getty Images; Unsplash; Михаил Воскресенский/Sputnik Germanovich; Trifonov_Evgeniy; Choreograph/Getty Images; Unsplash; Михаил Воскресенский/Sputnik

Привет!

Being avid mushroom-pickers, Russians sometimes use the phrase 'грибной дождь' - "mushroom rain". It's the kind that can best be characterized as a light drizzle, often on sunny days during the mushroom season. After 'mushroom rain' passes, mushrooms are supposed to grow super fast, so the mushroom-pickers will rush to the forest to find them all.

-О, нет, снова идёт дождь!

-Это грибной!

-It's the mushroom kind!

